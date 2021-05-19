Concert series headlines live music's return to Bristol

Live music is returning to both sides of downtown Bristol this summer, headlined by Grammy Award-winner Jim Lauderdale and The Road to Bristol Rhythm concert series at The Sessions Hotel.

The hotel is working with the Birthplace of Country Music and Virginia is for Lovers to offer a three-concert series of Saturday night shows leading up to the 20th anniversary of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.

The announcement comes after word that the popular Border Bash free concert series is to restart in June, as is regular live music at the country music mural.

Live performances have been all but squelched worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, forcing cancellation of last year’s downtown music festival.

Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced an end to COVID mitigations statewide on May 28 and acknowledged recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that individuals vaccinated against the virus could safely go without wearing masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee previously directed counties to end restrictions by the end of May.