Concert series headlines live music's return to Bristol

Live music is returning to both sides of downtown Bristol this summer, headlined by Grammy Award-winner Jim Lauderdale and The Road to Bristol Rhythm concert series at The Sessions Hotel.
The hotel is working with the Birthplace of Country Music and Virginia is for Lovers to offer a three-concert series of Saturday night shows leading up to the 20th anniversary of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.
The announcement comes after word that the popular Border Bash free concert series is to restart in June, as is regular live music at the country music mural.
Live performances have been all but squelched worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, forcing cancellation of last year’s downtown music festival.
Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced an end to COVID mitigations statewide on May 28 and acknowledged recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that individuals vaccinated against the virus could safely go without wearing masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee previously directed counties to end restrictions by the end of May.
“Bristol is the birthplace of country music, but one important element has been missing — live music in the streets of downtown,” BCM Executive Director Leah Ross said in a written statement. “We've partnered with Virginia is for Lovers and The Sessions Hotel to bring it back this summer.”
The Road to Bristol Rhythm lineup includes rising country rock singer-songwriter Morgan Wade of Floyd, Virginia, on June 19, Lauderdale on July 17 and Amythyst Kiah on Aug. 7.
Each concert will take place on the grassy lawn outside The Sessions Hotel on State Street, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each per show and are on sale now. Only 100 tickets will be sold for each concert. To purchase, visit the events pages at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
The Sessions has been open for nearly a year, and developers previously said plans included live music performances once the COVID restrictions could be eased.
Wade, 26, was recently profiled in Rolling Stone regarding her debut album entitled “Reckless” featuring her distinctive vocal style. The album peaked at No. 13 on the iTunes album chart, and Wade recently appeared on “CBS This Morning.”
Lauderdale, now 64, has assembled an impressive career in country, bluegrass and Americana music that includes over 30 albums and writing hit songs for many of country’s biggest stars, including Patty Loveless, Blake Shelton and George Strait.
Kiah, a Chattanooga native, product of the East Tennessee State University bluegrass and country music program and fixture in this region’s music scene, recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote her new album and discuss her career.
“Bristol has played a pivotal role in my development as a performer and they have been so supportive of my career over the years,” Kiah tweeted Tuesday. “I am looking forward to this Road to Bristol show in August and then the festival in September.”
Kiah will also headline the July 4 Border Bash summer concert series Star Spangled July 4th show at Cumberland Square Park, according to Believe in Bristol. She is appearing with Virginia Ground with Dave Eggar.
Border Bash, a longtime summer staple, offers a series of free Friday night concerts — mostly on State Street. Other shows are scheduled June 4, June 18, July 23, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.
“Border Bash is about fun, family and great music,” according to that announcement. “All the events will rotate along State Street this year.”
Other headliners include Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Tray Wellington Band, Cash Revisited, Josh Daniels Grateful Band and Abby Bryant & The Echoes.
Last Friday, the city of Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department announced live music will return to the Downtown Center starting June 1. Free live music is planned every Tuesday and Thursday night starting at 7 p.m., through Sept. 30.
In addition to local bands, plans include tribute bands playing the music of the Rolling Stones, Heart and Aerosmith. Visit http://ow.ly/CHkD50EN5yc for the full schedule.
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival is set for Sept. 10-12 with over 100 artists on 13 downtown stages. Headliners include Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Steeldrivers, Yola, Dr. Dog, Rhonda Vincent, Hayes Carll and the return of Jim Lauderdale, Morgan Wade and Amythyst Kiah.
Weekend passes are on sale now for $115 plus tax and fees, with a payment plan that allows guests the option of purchasing in monthly installments. For more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.
