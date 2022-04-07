Comptroller's report alleges conflicts of interest at utility district office

A Sullivan County utility district and its predecessors are under scrutiny by state officials over potential conflicts of interests.

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) released an investigative report Thursday in regards the leadership and finances of the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) in Bristol, Tennessee.

The district and its previous entities are under fire after the report highlighted a series of potential conflicts of interests, primarily by the district manager, as well as two utility board members.

According to the report, the SFUD district manager – who was unnamed in the report and whose identity was not confirmed by a COT spokesperson Thursday – is a former Holston Utility District (HUD) commissioner who resigned in April 2018 and became a contracted district manager for HUD the following month. In August 2018, he took on the same role with the South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility District (SBWPUD), the report said.

By September 2018, both districts “moved into the same office building owned by the district manager, hired, and shared employees, and used the district manager’s construction companies for most repair and maintenance services,” the report said.

In April 2020, SBWPUD hired the manager as a full-time, salaried employee, and in August, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable approved the merger of the two districts to form SFUD, according to the report.

“The districts made questionable payments to the district manager and his companies resulting in potential conflicts of interest,” the investigation found.

From May 2018 to June 2021, according to the report, the three districts paid the manager “or companies in which he had an ownership interest” more than $1.6 million.

According to the report, the district manager also supervised utility district work done by a construction company he had an ownership interest in, potentially violating state statute.

Additionally, the investigation found the districts bought more than $6,000 in fuel from a gas station owned by the district manager after he had become a full-time employee, and that HUD paid more than $9,000 in electric bills for a restaurant, which is located in the same building as the district’s office, also owned by the district manager.

Two utility district commissioners were also mentioned in the report as having been paid by the districts for work done on a district building and district vehicles. In 2020, one of those commissioners resigned from SFUD in recognition of the potential conflict of interest, the report stated.

The report has also been sent to District Attorney Barry Staubus, Governor Bill Lee, the State Attorney General and others.

According to John Dunn, director of communications at COT, there have been no criminal indictments served, but he did say the district attorney’s office will make the call on whether to bring charges or potential civil action against the districts and/or their employees.

Staubus said Thursday he has received a copy of the investigation and that he has met with the comptroller's office. Staubus also said his office is seeking to have an administrative hearing on the matter before the Tennessee Public Utility Commission.

Dunn said the report has also been forwarded to the Utility Management Review Board, the state entity overseeing Tennessee utility districts. According to Dunn, the board will consider what, if any, action they may take on the issue at its next meeting, April 28.

SFUD provides water to about 3.400 customers in Sullivan County and is governed by five members of a board of commissioners appointed to four-year terms by the county mayor, according to the report.

