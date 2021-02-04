Comptroller’s investigation reveals ‘trivial’ misdeeds at county 911 organization

An office cellphone used by a family member, a computer monitor arm loaned to a nondistrict county official, tumblers and key chains bought for 911 dispatchers, an unapproved time sheet.
Those were the violations the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury found in a recent investigation of the Sullivan County Emergency Communications District. Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said that a grand jury deemed the findings — which were published Friday — too “trivial” to merit any criminal charges.
Based in Blountville and established in 1988, the Sullivan County ECD “provides enhanced 911 emergency telephone service for the area and is one of three Emergency Communication Districts in the county,” the investigative report states.
Tennessee law states that the funding for ECDs — which comes from a 911 surcharge that the state collects and distributes — can only be used to run their operations. But when the Comptroller’s Office investigated the Sullivan County ECD’s records dating from July 2019 to October 2020, it found several instances where the organization strayed from those bounds.
Two instances concerned misuse of property: Executive Director Virginia Smelser let a family member use a cellphone owned by the district (but not connected to the district’s phone service plan) and also lent a computer monitor arm from the agency to a nondistrict county official, according to the report.
“Although both items are permissible purchases, they must be used exclusively in the operation of the district,” the report states. “Both items were returned to the district after investigators inquired about them.”
The investigation also found that Smelser purchased “impermissible gift items,” including $361 worth of beverage tumblers and key chains for dispatchers who work with the district.
Plaques, trophies and similar items used for awards and ceremonies would have been acceptable, according to the report, but it said that key chains and tumblers technically constituted gifts that weren’t allowed.
And the investigation found that the Sullivan County ECD’s nine-member board of directors, which is responsible for overseeing the organization, failed to approve Smelser’s time sheet. The report didn’t reveal whether that issue happened for one pay period or a longer period of time.
When called for comment Wednesday, Smelser said she wasn’t sure whether she was allowed to before the board’s meeting Monday, when she said the results of the report will be discussed. Smelser said she would check and call back, but she had not done so by Wednesday evening. She could not be reached again by close of business Wednesday.
According to Staubus, a grand jury reviewed those findings Jan. 27 and decided not to file criminal charges against Smelser or anyone else.
“[The grand jury] believed that [Smelser] showed an error of judgment … but they believe the actions were trivial and did not cost taxpayers any money,” Staubus said by phone Wednesday.
Staubus said that while the investigation’s findings were “important” to understand and share, he agreed with the grand jury’s response.
“[We’re] talking about giving someone a tumbler or key chain as recognition for work … [and] letting somebody borrow equipment and [bring] it back,” he said. “In the large scheme of things, these are small matters.”
They’re certainly small compared to what the Comptroller’s Office found when it investigated the district’s management under former Executive Director Isaac “Ike” Lowry.
In a report of that investigation, published in November 2018, the office revealed that Lowry stole at least $16,856 by cashing in on a life insurance policy purchased using its funds. The report also found a rash of other violations, including massively inflated vacation and sick leave days for Lowry and several employees, more than $100,000 spent on unused supplies and a slew of gifts, meals at restaurants and even china table settings improperly purchased with ECD funds.
In February 2019, Lowry pleaded guilty to charges of theft and filing a false police report and was sentenced to serve six years of probation.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely