Comptroller’s investigation reveals ‘trivial’ misdeeds at county 911 organization

“Although both items are permissible purchases, they must be used exclusively in the operation of the district,” the report states. “Both items were returned to the district after investigators inquired about them.”

The investigation also found that Smelser purchased “impermissible gift items,” including $361 worth of beverage tumblers and key chains for dispatchers who work with the district.

Plaques, trophies and similar items used for awards and ceremonies would have been acceptable, according to the report, but it said that key chains and tumblers technically constituted gifts that weren’t allowed.

And the investigation found that the Sullivan County ECD’s nine-member board of directors, which is responsible for overseeing the organization, failed to approve Smelser’s time sheet. The report didn’t reveal whether that issue happened for one pay period or a longer period of time.

When called for comment Wednesday, Smelser said she wasn’t sure whether she was allowed to before the board’s meeting Monday, when she said the results of the report will be discussed. Smelser said she would check and call back, but she had not done so by Wednesday evening. She could not be reached again by close of business Wednesday.