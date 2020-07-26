Dozens of violations were reported to Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District in the weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam mandated face coverings in public indoor settings, but local officials say they took firm enforcement action only once, when they revoked a restaurant’s operating permit and reinstated it after the owner agreed to require that employees wear masks.
The district’s officials have primarily taken an educational approach to the face-mask requirements, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, which apply to employees in customer-facing areas in many businesses, as well as patrons.
“We have gone with the spirit of public health education rather than writing tickets when it comes to face masks,” said district Director Karen Shelton.
The Mount Rogers Health District serves a number of Southwest Virginia localities, including Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax.
The mask requirements in Executive Order 63 took effect on May 29. In the month that followed, the district received reports of 181 violations, according to records the Bristol Herald Courier obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Complaints were filed via an online form, as well as by phone and email.
The text of complaints ranged in specificity, but often described customers and employees at businesses like restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores and convenience stores failing to wear masks.
Washington County led the district with 38 complaints, followed by Galax with 35 and Carroll County with 30. Ten reports were documented for Bristol, Virginia.
Walmart was the most frequently named business in the complaints, appearing in 17 reports from across the district.
Dollar General stores in the region followed in second with 11 complaints.
On the first day of the order, a person wrote in an email to the district that only a handful of people wore masks at the Walmart in Bristol, Virginia.
“I feel like businesses need to be monitored and mentored to ensure they are following mask protocol,” the complaint states.
Other reports across the Health District describe people failing to cover noses with face masks, establishments declining to enforce mask requirements and concerns about rising COVID-19 case numbers.
The Virginia Department of Health is tasked with enforcing the requirements and violators could face a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
But, in general, state officials have made it clear that they want to pursue education before taking anyone to court.
“Public health has been given the ability for enforcement, but we have been given the direction for trying to rely on education and public goodwill as much as possible,” Shelton said. “Should the governor encourage more forceful enforcement ... of the mandate, then we will go from there.”
The main response to complaints has been to call businesses and educate them about the requirements, she added.
Still, she acknowledged a constraining factor is having staff available to engage in enforcement as the district also investigates COVID-19 cases, tries to contain the virus and do as much public health education as possible.
“We triage the complaints and try to respond to them to the highest priority first, but we don’t have the manpower to deal with all the complaints in the district,” she said.
Another challenge is the habits some people developed early in the pandemic due, in part, to some of the mixed messaging around face coverings, Shelton said.
Initially, public health leaders said healthy people did not need to wear masks, but in early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its recommendation for face coverings in public spaces as more was learned about the virus and how it spreads.
Public health authorities have since reiterated that message. Earlier this month, for example, CDC Director Robert Redfield described cloth face coverings as “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting.”
State and local leaders across the country have also issued various types of mask mandates.
But with rising case numbers in some areas, Virginia officials are starting to call for heightened enforcement measures.
“The Virginia Department of Health is tasked with enforcement, and you have been working first to educate, assist, and inform citizens about the dangers of COVID-19 before any enforcement action is contemplated,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a letter to health district directors.
Then, in bolded lettering, Oliver wrote, “I need to be clear that VDH will enforce these orders, if education and information are insufficient to address violations and violations become pervasive or severe.”
He also said that districts could suspend permits of businesses regulated by VDH, including restaurants.
The letter noted that state agencies such as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would coordinate to enforce measures.
“If you own a restaurant or a business, and you’re not following the regulations, your license will be on the line, and we will not hesitate to take action if needed,” Northam said at a news briefing on the same day the letter was sent.
He referenced the mantra of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” to say masks should be added to that list.
But the governor once again emphasized that the state is “not looking to put people in jail.”
Speaking with the Bristol Herald Courier before state officials issued the recent statements about enforcement, Shelton said the Mount Rogers Health District revoked a restaurant permit when an owner did not require employees to wear face coverings. She declined to share which locality the business was in, but said the permit was reinstated after the employer agreed to comply with the mask requirements.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population health manager, confirmed that this has been the only firm enforcement measure the district has taken.
As the focus shifts from education toward more enforcement, Hubbard said the district is awaiting more guidance on what this will look like in the local area.
Meanwhile, businesses have also taken steps to encourage mask wearing, including issuing new requirements for customers to wear them in stores.
Both Dollar General and Walmart, for example, had policies take effect Monday.
In a statement, a Dollar General spokeswoman said, “Throughout the pandemic, we have implemented more robust cleaning protocols across the Company. We also have provided all employees with washable fabric and disposable facial coverings, disposable gloves and additional hand sanitizer. Social distancing measures have been implemented and are being exercised in each of our stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.”
Walmart, for its part, has stationed “health ambassadors” at store entrances to remind people without a mask of new requirements and work with those who don’t have a mask “to try and find a solution,” according to a statement on its website.
“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates,” the company said.
Ultimately, wearing a mask is a type of socially responsible behavior people need to adhere to during the pandemic, Shelton said.
“I know that a lot of people like to feel that it’s their independent right not to wear the mask,” she said. “And I will just tell you though, for those who are elderly in our community or medically vulnerable, it is not safe for them to come out in a community where people don’t wear masks and take conscientious effort to protect the citizens of their community.”
