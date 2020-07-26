Why do health officials recommend masks?

COVID-19 can spread through respiratory droplets from an infected individual. As a result, public health officials recommend people wear cloth face coverings when around others to limit potential spread through these droplets. A large number of people who are infected are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show symptoms of the virus, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that all people 2 years of age and older should wear a cloth face covering in public settings.