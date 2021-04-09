Company to invest nearly $40 million in Wythe County, create 120 jobs

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — STS Group AG, a global system supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial vehicles, will invest $39 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Wythe County’s Progress Park, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The new facility, operating as subsidiary STS Group North America, will supply Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County and other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeast, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 120 new jobs, the release states.

“The presence of STS Group North America in Wythe County will go a long way toward strengthening Virginia’s growing automotive manufacturing sector,” Northam said. “This is just the latest example of an international company selecting our commonwealth as the ideal location to do business, thanks to our competitive operating costs, world-class workforce, and outstanding quality of life. We thank STS for creating new jobs and investing in Southwest Virginia and look forward to building a strong partnership in the years to come.”

STS, headquartered in Hallbergmoos, Germany, develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for components made of plastic or composite material for the automobile and trucking industries, according to the release.