 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Company to invest nearly $40 million in Wythe County, create 120 jobs
0 comments

Company to invest nearly $40 million in Wythe County, create 120 jobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — STS Group AG, a global system supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial vehicles, will invest $39 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Wythe County’s Progress Park, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The new facility, operating as subsidiary STS Group North America, will supply Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County and other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeast, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 120 new jobs, the release states.

“The presence of STS Group North America in Wythe County will go a long way toward strengthening Virginia’s growing automotive manufacturing sector,” Northam said. “This is just the latest example of an international company selecting our commonwealth as the ideal location to do business, thanks to our competitive operating costs, world-class workforce, and outstanding quality of life. We thank STS for creating new jobs and investing in Southwest Virginia and look forward to building a strong partnership in the years to come.”

STS, headquartered in Hallbergmoos, Germany, develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for components made of plastic or composite material for the automobile and trucking industries, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts