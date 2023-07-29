You couldn’t wait for that first little tooth to come in.

It was a milestone in your baby’s life, an indication of a readiness for big-kid food and a regular place at the family table. Oh, how you love that adorable, heart-melting toothy smile, but be careful. As in the new book, “Cutting Teeth” by Chandler Baker, a mouthful of dentin means a mouth that can bite.

Miss Ollie had to go.

Rhea didn’t like that woman at all. As the new preschool teacher at Little Academy, Miss Ollie should’ve had some boundaries, shouldn’t she? So when she said she felt as if her students were “her” kids, it was natural for Rhea to get angry. Rhea was Bhodi’s mom, the one who fed him, bathed him, slept with him. This lying Miss Ollie, no, she couldn’t even deal with an unfortunate little preschool habit.

If Mary Beth could’ve formed a committee to solve the problems in her daughter, Noelle’s, preschool class, she would’ve done so. But no task force would fix the fact that some of the four-year-olds had started biting, hard, and slurping up the victim’s blood. No group would solve the mystery of who was pooping on Miss Ollie’s classroom floor. None of Mary Beth’s lists or notes could help solve the murder of Miss Ollie, who was found in a puddle of her own blood in a supply closet. She knew the names of the four-year-olds who witnessed the bloodbath but Mary Beth had no clue who left shoe prints in the gore. What else could she do but throw herself into volunteering at the church affiliated with Little Academy?

Spending time with yummy Pastor Ben was just icing on the cake.

Darby couldn’t understand why her husband Griff, said he wasn’t at the Academy when she clearly saw him as she dropped their daughter, Lola, off at school. Griff was usually an even-keel guy, trustworthy, never prone to drama. So why would he lie about his whereabouts on the day Miss Ollie died?

So what kind of bookmark do you prefer to use? A scrap of paper, a sticky-note, or something a bit more formal and fancy? You’ll need one when you start “Cutting Teeth” because, at first bite, this novel may take a few starts before you’ll want to continue.

You won’t need that bookmark for long, though, once you notice the wonderfully sardonic tone that’s here. Author Chandler Baker tells this tale with the most delicious sarcasm ever, and a cheeky, cynical, almost impertinent tenderness with which Baker treats the mothers in this story: Mary Beth, Rhea, and Darby are characters worthy of sympathy but they harbor secrets that are often unspoken. They worry about being judged. They love their kids and will do anything for them but don’t misunderstand: they don’t always like being mothers.

The reason why, well, that’s something to bite into when you’re feeling up for a horror-mystery novel with a twist. “Cutting Teeth” is gruesome fun, and it’s absolutely worth a nibble.

“Cutting Teeth” by Chandler Baker c.2023, Flatiron Books $27.99 320 pages