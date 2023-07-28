ABINGDON, Va. — On opening day at the Virginia Highlands Festival’s antiques market, I met a lot of old friends and saw a lot of happy faces.

Gone are the days of sweating it out in a tent outside or trying to figure out where the antiques market is held in the first place.

Now, the festival has secured the magnificent Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center for its popular antiques and vintage market.

This weekend, this good thing is coming to an end — but, first, not without a wonderful wrap-up called “Discovery Day.”

It happens on Sunday, July 30, in Abingdon, Virginia.

This is the big day to bring out all kinds of stuff and find out what it’s worth.

Like an old painting, porcelain vase, Civil War memorabilia or basket. Turns out, being a hoarder of old stuff may pay dividends.

The Virginia Highlands Festival, in conjunction with the William King Museum of Art, will conduct an Antiques Discovery Day with a panel of regional antique experts.

These experts are slated to identify your family jewels and treasure — and give participants an informal appraisal of what it is worth.

The appraisers for the event are John Case and his associates from Case Antiques: Auctions and Appraisals in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to festival volunteer Ben Jennings, this is one of the leading auction firms in the Southeast, with offices also in Nashville and the Tri-Cities.

Jennings says they are specialists in regional decorative arts like Southern pottery, art, furniture, folk art and textiles plus fine art, silver pieces, Civil War memorabilia, Native American artifacts, Asian/Chinese works, and jewelry.

So grab your stuff and go!

Look for the event on July 30, 1-5 p.m., at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

But, wait a minute: I have to tell you more.

The cost for the identification and appraisal of one item is $10, or three items for $25.

If you want to reserve a time slot, you can buy tickets online at vahighlandsfestival.org (under the Antiques heading) for 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. times.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

Do not bring firearms, organizers say. But, if you want a firearm or piece of furniture identified or appraised, take several cell phone photographs of the piece from all angles -and bring your phone to the event, Jennings said.

Look for Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art, at the event to document regional textiles — and other decorative arts from the region for the museum’s Cultural Heritage Project archive.