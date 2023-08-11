It all changed in 1973.

So now, on Sunday, Aug. 13, the world should collectively shout “Free Bird” in honor of the immortal song’s 50-year anniversary.

The world first heard the timeless tune on Aug. 13, 1973, when Lynyrd Skynyrd released its first album, which also contained “Simple Man” and “Tuesday’s Gone.”

Good songs. And so is “Sweet Home Alabama.”

But any of that stuff could stand up to the best of The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers – or other great bands of the ’70s era.

Still, nothing ranks with “Free Bird.”

It’s no less than an epic.

It’s a rock song with a majestic organ introduction and an absolutely beautiful melody with a country singer sounding both vulnerable and strong.

But that ain’t why it’s immortal.

It’s the mathematically-previsioned guitar solo, underscored by brilliant bass, drums and rhythm guitar — plus a piano — that takes off like a rocket and flies high like a wild eagle.

It’s a rollercoaster ride, really, that demands to be cranked up to 11, at least.

And there have been loads of imitations in “Grey Ghost,” “Highway Song,” “I Stand Alone” and “Fall of the Peacemakers” by various southern rock groups.

But none stand up to the guitar genius of the late Allen Collins, who was only 21 when the version you hear on the radio was released.

Collins died in 1990 — three years before Lynyrd Skynyrd performed “Free Bird” at Viking Hall Civic Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

Last year, the band performed “Free Bird” to a roaring crowd numbering thousands in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Today’s Lynyrd Skynyrd is fronted by original lead singer Ronnie Van Zant’s baby brother, Johnny, and guitarist Rickey Medlocke, who played drums with the band and sang backup vocals on a version of “Free Bird” recorded in 1971 — but not released until nearly 30 years later.

And, just like it was 50 years ago, the band closed 99.9 percent of every show with the “Free Bird” guitar that is known to stretch as long as 10 minutes of pure sonic joy.

Still, the message of the tune is also why the song remains popular decade after decade.

And I learned that about three years ago when visiting the Bristol Motor Speedway. It was at the height of COVID craziness, when a race was held without spectators – yet campers still rallied outside the oval.

“This is patriotic,” one guy told me as “Free Bird” blasted over Bristol’s southern horizon. “It’s a song with a message about this country and our freedom.”

Rock on.