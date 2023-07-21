In the little town of St. Paul, Virginia, there are always big dreams unfolding.

I’ve watched this for more than 23 years — with folks like Suzy Harrison and Kathy Stewart dreaming of making this place a piece of paradise.

St. Paul sits at a big bend on the Clinch River — well, a former lane of the Clinch River. It’s called the “Oxbow” for how it’s shaped. That bend was cut off decades ago to reduce flooding and turned into the tiny but handsome Oxbow Lake.

Here, I once caught a big bass — what would have been the biggest fish ever for me. But, just as soon as that sucker came to the surface, he fell off the line.

OK, that’s my story of the one that got away.

Today, much of the Clinch River is part of the new Clinch River State Park and a place for kayaks and tubers in the summertime.

The Clinch River defines this rugged town on the Wise-Russell county line. It’s a town that’s also home to a hotel called “Western Front,” so named in honor of a once-wild place where it’s said you could see to stab a man by the light of the gunfire at night.

But, wait — don’t let me get you scared of St. Paul.

In fact, it’s a really cool, funky destination where business may come and go. But, there’s always something else that comes along to replace what’s missing.

At the center of it all stands the famers market pavilion. Near that, you’ll find the old Lyric Theater — one a run-down box sitting at the center of town. Now, the Lyric stands as a showplace for St. Paul to shine.

Coming up next week on Saturday, July 29, 6-8 p.m., you’ll find a fundraiser for the Lyric called Cooks and Books, now in its 11th year, at the Clinch River Farmers Market Pavilion.

This event also helps the Friends of the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library, a branch of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library system.

Expect a grand lineup of “Books” with regional authors — including prize-winning short-story writer and novelist Linda Hoagland of North Tazewell, Virginia, plus Linda Skeens, Willie Dalton, Neva Bryan, Danita Dodson, Carol Doss, Michael O’Donnell, Amelia Townsend — and a former writer for the Bristol Herald courier, Damean Mathews.

And, hey — that’s just a few of the scribes signing books this year.

Beyond the books, look for the cooks.

This year’s cooks are from The Coffee Station, Carey’s Bread Butter, Giovanni’s, Food City Deli, Mountain Rose Vineyard, Sugar Plum Tavern, Bluejean Bakery, Oma’s Haus and the Big Cherry Brewing Company.

A general admission ticket will get you the opportunity to talk to the authors, look at their books, sample goodies from the food vendors — and take a chance at the silent auction.

Advance tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.

For more, visit stpaulmainstreet.org, email stpaulmainstreet@gmail.com or call 276-395-0685.