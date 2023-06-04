Somebody on Saturday should have been a big winner in the WQUT-FM “Pick Your Prize” drawing.

But it was not me.

Oh, but I did try to get through on the phone. About Seven times, or more, I buzzed in, dialing to be “Caller 10.”

“You’re Caller Three. I’m looking for 10. Try again,” the deejay told me once.

Another time, I believe, I was Caller Five.

It wasn’t just calling. Heck, I even went out to a furniture store in Bristol, Virginia, to a live remote and filled in my name for this yearly contest.

“You’re the first two folks to sign up,” another deejay told me and a lady standing next to me. “If no one else comes out today, you’ll be automatically qualified to be finalists.”

A couple of hours later, however, I heard five names called. And “Joe Tennis” was not on the list.

I figured I had a chance to get in this “Pick Your Prize” $10,000 giveaway because of my track record.

You see, I’ve won a few radio contests — including a T-shirt from a radio station ion Norfolk Virginia, back in the ‘80s and another T-shirt from WQUT in 2019.

I also once won a gift card to some restaurant in Johnson City that I never got around to using.

As for the “Pick Your Prize” showdown, I actually qualified in 2021. Yes, one day, I was the magical Caller 10.

My teenage son and I journeyed to Johnson City that year for the drawing at a Food City. And I felt lucky, too — as the first 25 names were called.

I was still standing.

Then they called mine, and I could only solemnly say, “Let’s go inside, son, and see what’s at the grocery store.”

Last year, I got lucky again. I won a gift certificate to an eatery in Tennessee, however, so I could not quality for the big “Pick Your Prize” drawing when, again, I was Caller 10.

So I handed the phone to my half-asleep daughter. She won a $25 gas card and a chance to be a finalist in 2022.

So off last year we went to Johnson city, just like my son and I made the journey the year before.

This time, I figured we were going to come home with the big prize.

“You’re lucky,” I said to my daughter..

“Daddy, I have the worst luck in the world,” my daughter returned.

“You do? No,” I said, cringing.

An hour later, my otherwise-darling daughter proved her prophecy: She stood among the 70-some finalists outside the Food City where I had stood so anxious the year before.

“I’ll probably be the first one they call,” she said.

And, oh, yuck — she was.

We left, losers.

This year, I gather it was God’s will for me to simply tell you all about all of this — instead of going to Food City yet again.

But, hey — I’m still listening. I’m still determined. And, yeah, I’ll try to be Caller 10 again.