Bob Mueller called Tuesday to tell me the Mendota Trail is finally — and I mean finally! — finished.

Woo-hoo!

This has been a 20-year journey that looked like it may never see reality.

But, on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Benhams parking area of the 12.5-mile-long Mendota Trail to celebrate wrapping it all up.

Finally: The old Southern Railroad from the city limits of Bristol, Virginia, to the little, long-lost town of Mendota, Virginia, is deemed complete as a pedestrian pathway.

Mueller helps run the finances for the non-profit Mendota Trail Conservancy. I got to know him a few years back when he was a student of mine — though I use the word “student” very loosely.

Rather, Mueller attended classes I taught with presentations on local history and ghost tales at the College for Older Adults in Abingdon, Virginia, at the Southwest Virginias Higher Education Center.

I spoke on several subjects in those classes, usually held every other year, and based largely on the books I have had published on Virginia and Tennessee.

About a decade ago, I was always talking about what could have been — with the Mendota Trail.

You see, back then, that trail was virtually dead. And when working on a pictorial history of Washington County, Virginia, with the Historical Society of Washington County, I photographed a truck parked at what is now the parking lot for the Mendota Trail at Benhams.

To do that book, I traveled with another “Bob” — Bob McCracker, a wonderful retiree who loved trains and roads yet found it so sad that the abandoned railroad line was gone — and there was, then, no chance for a trail to take its place.

Thankfully, the work of the Mendota Trail Conservancy has resulted in the completion of this rails-to-trails project. And we now have the country cousin of the mighty Virginia Creeper Trail available for exploration — just in time to see the leaves change with fall colors.

What’s more, the government of Washington County, Virginia, is running the trail as a public park.

So, hey — do you want to go?

Look for BENHAMS on the map and follow the directions to 7664 Rich Valley Road.

“It’s Benhams,” Mueller told me. “But the address is Bristol, Virginia.”