You can find a parade of golf carts along South Holston Lake at Observation Knob Park on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Or maybe you would prefer to celebrate the nation’s birthday by spending Saturday at a Hawaiian luau with a giant sandbox at Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

In chatting this week with folks all over Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, I have found a fortune of funky Fourth of July fun.

Here’s a sampling of some of the more unique ways to celebrate the long holiday weekend:

• Cornbread-Fritter Eating Contest: Held at the back of Bonfire Smokehouse at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Abandon, Virginia.

Cornbread Competition: Make your cornbread at home in three categories for a contest held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Historic Jonesborough Days in Washington County, Tennessee.

• MoonPie Eating contest: Enjoy this Southern morsel from Chattanooga, Tennessee, with this 2 p.m. contest on Saturday at Historic Jonesburg Days in Tennessee.

• Patriotic Pup Pageant: This dog competition comes to Elizabethton, Tennessee, at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

• Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest: Held at the Historic Crash Orchard Museum & Pioneer Park in Tazewell, Virginia, on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., along with a sack race and a bubblegum blowing contest — all with kids in mind.