ABINGON, Va. — Lois was a lovely lady.

Properly, now, her name was Lois Humphreys. She died earlier this week. But, this year, on Sept. 25, Humphreys would have turned 92.

Humphreys was a petite lady and very proper. She loved the history of Abingdon, Virginia.

I met her many places, as she collected books I wrote on local history or talked to me about articles I wrote for the Bristol Herald Courier.

In Abingdon, she not only loved history.

She made history.

Humphreys was the first female mayor of Abingdon, serving from 1998 to 2008.

In all, she served on the Abingdon Town Council for 22 years, from 1988 to 2010.

A few years ago, town officials — including her son, Rick Humphreys, who also served on the town council — joined together to dedicate a green space in her honor.

You cannot miss the Lois Humphreys Park, lying just across Main Street from the Abingdon Post Office. It features a climbing tower for kids and a gazebo for adults to sneak a snooze on a swinging bench. Look, too, for flowerbeds and a wooden stairway leading to parking on Plumb Alley.

It’s lovely, just like lovable Lois Humphreys.

“She was one of the sweetest ladies I ever met,” said former Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig, 82.

Humphreys will be missed by many.

But, we can remember her contributions to Abingdon, Washington County and Southwest Virginia by spending time in the pleasant park named in her honor.