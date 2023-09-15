ABINGON, Va. — Lois was a lovely lady.
Properly, now, her name was Lois Humphreys. She died earlier this week. But, this year, on Sept. 25, Humphreys would have turned 92.
Humphreys was a petite lady and very proper. She loved the history of Abingdon, Virginia.
I met her many places, as she collected books I wrote on local history or talked to me about articles I wrote for the Bristol Herald Courier.
In Abingdon, she not only loved history.
Humphreys was the first female mayor of Abingdon, serving from 1998 to 2008.
In all, she served on the Abingdon Town Council for 22 years, from 1988 to 2010.
A few years ago, town officials — including her son, Rick Humphreys, who also served on the town council — joined together to dedicate a green space in her honor.
- FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Abingdon stuns Gate City; Radford coach Crist wins in return to Bristol; Patrick Henry hangs 60 on Burton; Science Hill stops Union; Hurley gets first win; Sullivan East is 3-1; Ridgeview, Graham still unbeaten
- PREP FOOTBALL: Merrick Buchanan's clutch kick clinches OT win for Holston Cavaliers over John Battle
- HISTORY WITH HAYES: Chris Mabe was made to be an Appalachia Bulldog
- Prep Football Predictions for Sept. 15-16
- PREP FOOTBALL: Holston, Abingdon, Honaker, Sullivan East among big winners last week. A look back and a look ahead
- Rain doesn't dampen festival spirits; attendance rises
- PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood has lost 12 in a row. However, Kaleb "Scooter" Taylor still a bright spot
- Va. Democratic House candidate, husband streamed sex acts online: report
- PREP FOOTBALL: Bandy and Musick come up big for Honaker in win at Rye Cove
- PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell dominates second half in taking Backyard Brawl victory over Richlands on Monday night in completion of suspended game
- SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Peterson helps Grayson County (3-0) top Rural Retreat on gridiron; Abingdon's Boltwood leads local cross country competitors in Salem meet; Rye Cove volleyball team loses
- TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon volleyball team improves to 10-2; Eastside holds off PH in five sets; Gate City bops Battle; Mason Funk (Abingdon) takes medalist honors
- PREP FOOTBALL: Turnaround seasons continue at Eastside, Chilhowie. Teams that are 2-1 collide on Friday night.
- Carter reflective in trip ‘home’ to BR&RR
- THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Bella Shutters (John Battle), Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview), Kate Jessee (Honaker), Haley Frazier (Eastside), Ella Moss (Marion), Tripp Lively (Tennessee High), Wyatt Cochran (West Ridge) among standouts
You cannot miss the Lois Humphreys Park, lying just across Main Street from the Abingdon Post Office. It features a climbing tower for kids and a gazebo for adults to sneak a snooze on a swinging bench. Look, too, for flowerbeds and a wooden stairway leading to parking on Plumb Alley.
It’s lovely, just like lovable Lois Humphreys.
“She was one of the sweetest ladies I ever met,” said former Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig, 82.
Humphreys will be missed by many.
But, we can remember her contributions to Abingdon, Washington County and Southwest Virginia by spending time in the pleasant park named in her honor.