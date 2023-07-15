Each of the novels I’ve written contains a little of me in it. I think that is true of most fiction writers who, to make their stories believable, must “write what they know.” It is especially true of Pat Conroy. “Beach Music” is rife with themes and details that came straight from Conroy’s own storied life.

Conroy had an abusive father; the narrator and protagonist, Jack McCall, has an alcoholic and abusive father. Conroy wrote a cookbook, simply called “The Pat Conroy Cookbook,” and loved to cook foods from other countries; McCall is a food and travel writer who got his start with a book of recipes. Conroy lived in South Carolina and in Rome; McCall grew up in South Carolina and moved to Rome after his wife’s death. Conroy was married multiple times; McCall is, too. Conroy suffered from breakdowns; McCall’s younger brother suffers from schizophrenia. Conroy’s youngest brother died by suicide; McCall’s first wife kills herself. Etcetera.

Conroy was a gifted writer who wrote some of the most beautiful sentences I’ve ever read, but his stories, especially “Beach Music,” are a bit convoluted and all over the place. Perhaps you can tell that from the preceding paragraph.

On his website, it says this about “Beach Music:” “In BEACH MUSIC, Conroy tells of the dark memories that haunt generations, in a story that spans South Carolina and Rome and reaches back into the unutterable terrors of the Holocaust.”

This novel contains grim stories (those “dark memories”) about Nazis killing Jews, about racist Southerners in the 1960s and the extremes to which they’d go in an attempt to defy integration, about escaping extreme poverty and the lengths someone will go to for that escape, about alcoholism and the ravages it causes, about living in exile, about suicide, about leukemia, and even about surviving the Dec. 27, 1985, attack on the airport in Rome. There are also great love stories interwoven through all this craziness — the love of a father for his daughter, the fierce love of a mother for her five sons, the love of a husband for his wife, the love of a young girl for all the family she finally gets to know, and the binding love of friendship.

Each chapter essentially tells a unique story, and my favorite chapters contained animals. Jack McCall’s dying mother, Lucy, has worked tirelessly for years to save the loggerhead sea turtles that lay their eggs on the eroding beach of her island. When I read that one turtle laid over a hundred eggs in one nest, I was flabbergasted and looked it up to see if it was true. It is!

In another chapter, we read about an episode at sea when Jack was a teenager. He and his three friends, who are all key characters in the book, took a boat out to fish without telling anyone where they were going. One attempted to catch a giant manta ray by harpooning it, and that led to disastrous results for the four young men. In describing the sheer size of the ray, though, I again was flabbergasted and had to check to see if Conroy was exaggerating. He wasn’t! They are massive, and now I want to see one in person.

It is hard to summarize this book, but I recommend it to anyone who enjoys a good rollercoaster of a story. You’ll understand why it’s titled “Beach Music” when you get to Chapter Thirty-three. Enjoy the ride.

Contact Marshall via her website at tammymarshallauthor.wordpress.com.

Next month’s reading selection is “Her Fearful Symmetry” by Audrey Niffenegger.