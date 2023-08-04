A few weeks back, in the span of two days, I came into possession of 283 books — all for less than ten dollars. How did this happen? Let me tell you about it.

The first portion, eight books, were given to me by a dear friend who must downsize his book collection because he’s moving into a much smaller place. He’s spent his lifetime amassing a wonderful collection, and while I hate that he must part with his books, I’m honored that he chose me to receive some of them. The treasure from those eight is a signed copy of a John Fowles book. My friend met John Fowles in Oxford, England, at a book signing in 1977, and Fowles personalized and dated his message. I will find a special place for that book on my shelves.

The remainder, 275 books, came to me at an auction. This wasn’t any old auction; it was an auction of the contents of an old high school that has been closed for a few years. When the school closed, the entire library of books was left behind, along with many other things. Unfortunately, most of the people at the auction weren’t interested in buying boxes full of books.

I, on the other hand, am very interested in buying boxes full of books, and I’m not going to turn down the opportunity to get a huge box of books for one dollar.

Each of the boxes I took held literary gems amid the other books that I don’t plan to keep. After I sorted everything at home, I have about 160 books that I don’t want and about 100 that I’m still trying to find room for in my bookcases.

Mostly, I’m keeping the classics, but I also came home with a stack of unread, hardbound John Grisham novels and quite a few by Mark Higgins Clark. Those will make for good bedtime reading.

The book I’m most excited about, though, is the dictionary I bought on the auction. Yes, a dictionary. It’s a large, unabridged Webster’s Third Edition that was in its original box and wrapped in the plastic it first came in. It also still had a price tag on it which read $119.00. I paid much, much less than that for this amazing dictionary.

I love words and dictionaries. I use my old hardbound, abridged Random House dictionary every week when I write my Cognate Cognizance publication on the Substack platform. I’ve been wanting a larger dictionary with more etymological information in it for a while, but they are expensive – unless you manage to snag one on an auction, that is.

Did I need 283 more books in my house? No. Would I have brought the entire library of books home if I’d had the space to put them? Probably. Will I go to another auction like this if one comes up and there are boxes of books on it? Yes, absolutely.

