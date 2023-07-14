FunFest captures Kingsport, Tennessee, with a weeklong party zone.

And, hey — it’s going on this week!

Look for food events, athletic competitions, art and concerts across the Model City straddling the Sullivan-Hawkins county line in Northeast Tennessee.

It all happens through July 22.

Highlights include a concert by country music singer Clay Walker (“What’s It to You”) and Chris Lane on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

You can also find a contemporary Christian music concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium starring Danny Gokey.

The Friday night show features Boyz II Men at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

But, check the festival’s website (funfest.net) for all kinds of other fun stuff.

One suggestion: FURFEST at Dogwood Park on Sunday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., is being billed as “a party for the pooches.” This festival-within-a-festival features a dog playground and swimming pool for pups plus a food truck.

That same night, check out the Lamplight Theatre performing a patriotic tribute at 140 Broad Street, 7-10 p.m., with other shows on July 17-22.