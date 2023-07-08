DAMASCUS, Va. — While most kids her age are playing sports or hanging out with friends, a Konnarock youth is spending her time building a business.

At 16, Morgan Skinner may be one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Damascus.

Morgan’s on Main opened this week in downtown, offering children’s, women’s and plus-size clothing and accessories.

“Clothing is something I’ve always been interested in,” said Skinner, who opened the boutique to offer a little something different for everyone.

She admits the store is a lot like her. She described herself as a “girlie girl.” She likes things that sparkle, always has her nails done, and wears fashionable jewelry.

As a kid, she liked to dress up her dolls. Now, she’s helping other people find the right outfits.

The transition from just being a mild-mannered teen who likes to read and play the guitar to being a business owner hasn’t been easy. It’s taken a lot of patience, she said. “And, a lot of determination.”

“I’m nervous, but very excited.”

She confessed she might never have taken this plunge had her life been different. At age 11, she lost her father, who died of colon cancer, and just two years ago her mother died from COVID.

The teen, who can’t talk about her losses without tears, said her new business will help her heal and move on. “We were just talking about this the other day,” said her aunt April Jacklet, who is caretaker for her niece. “I think her dad would be saying, ‘way to go, kiddo.’

“Honestly, I’ve not seen her this happy in a long time.”

Skinner, who is home-schooled, took an economics class last year and learned a lot about supply and demand. Earlier this year, she started working at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Abingdon, saving her earnings for an opportunity that may come along.

With as much as $3,000 in her pocket, she was able to pay her July rent and order merchandise for the store.

Support from other business owners has helped the youth get her feet on the ground.

Jacklet, who owns and operates Junkin’ Shenanigans next door to her niece’s business, helped out by decorating the store in what Morgan calls a vintage French theme. Jacklet, who turns old things into new treasures, is displaying some of her restored furniture in the new store.

An antique table painted in a shabby chic décor serves as a check out station for Morgan.

Jacklet took two doors to create what resembles a closet. Another two doors put together with a hanging rod were transformed into corner shelves.

Local business owner Amy Osborne helped the youth decorate as well as move into the spacious building. Osborne owns and operates Nice to Knockout, a business specializing in creating custom events, styling and creative consulting.

The teen said she’s excited that people on the street are already stopping by to see what’s inside the store.

Betty Gayle McCall of Meadowview was in Damascus this week and decided to scout out the new business. “I love to shop local and to support our small businesses in the community,” she said.

Damascus resident Donna Walls came in to find clothing for a young grandchild. “Morgan seems to be keeping things that I can’t find at other places. The clothes are cuter. And, I don’t have to drive to Bristol. She’s just 10 minutes away.”

The teen said she’s ready to start, run, and grow her business, opening the door to a new opportunity.

Inventory is arriving in the mail daily, she said. “I’m getting in a shipment of shoes soon, and today I unpacked more clothing.”

Skinner said her life is much busier now. Evening hours are devoted to her online studies and she works at the Abingdon restaurant two days each week. The rest of the time, she’s at the store, placing orders, unpacking merchandise, and waiting on customers.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

The newcomer said supporting other businesses in the community is one of her goals as a business owner. She carries products from Appalachian Teas and Botanicals and Full Bloom Farm House, both in Abingdon. Other local clothing and jewelry vendors include Josie’s Boutique; PStoneDesignsVa; Wilma and Lottie; L4Luv; and RainbowFrog Boutique.

The teen even named a clothing rack in the store, Morgan’s Closet, where she offers $5 and $10 pieces of gently used clothing from her own closet.

She plans to take consignment clothing in the future.

“I think having something for everyone will make this successful. And, I’ll have reasonable prices, too,” she said.

“There’s a lot to learn about running a business. It’s not only about making money. It’s about building relationships with my customers.”

Morgan’s on Main, located at 100 West Laurel Ave. in Damascus, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday through Sunday. She is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check out the store on Facebook and Instagram.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.