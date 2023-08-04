ABINGDON, Va. — Music just has a way of bringing people together.

Like the time saxophone player Tom Peterson and other jazz musicians recently were performing at Bonefire Smokehouse Barbecue when a couple walking from the Barter Theatre to their car caught the sweet and soulful sounds wafting through the air in downtown Abingdon.

Drawn to the spirited music that escaped from the restaurant, the couple jaywalked across the street, trailing the sounds of the live music inside.

The encounter had a serendipitous effect when Peterson and restaurant owner Doug Beatty got an idea. A wonderful idea.

It seems, the power of music also has a way of unlocking creativity.

On Monday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the restaurant is hosting Jaywalking for Jazz, a two and a half-hour music jam experience for customers while they dine.

Peterson, who is a member of Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet, said he had been searching for a venue to hold weekly programs that showcase local jazz musicians.

“It’s a place where people will know they can come for jazz music from a variety of musicians on a regular basis,” said Peterson.

The instrumental quartet, Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet, actually began playing at Bonefire Smokehouse Barbecue around 2019 before the pandemic put a screeching halt to the public performances.

“We’ve rekindled that relationship. I think this will be a good thing for local musicians,” said Peterson, known by his fellow musicians as “Tetherball Peterson.”

“For variety, I want to feature a mixture of jazz musicians to show people what’s happening locally. If it catches on, we may be able to hire other bands that are traveling through the area. We’ll see where that goes.”

The Jaywalking for Jazz series kicked off last week with a performance by Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet, composed of local musicians Ed Davis on bass, Ernie Braganza on guitar, Joe Pendergast on drums and Peterson playing saxophone.

Frito Puente, a Latin-style band with a spicy blend of standards and originals, will perform Monday, Aug. 7, featuring Bill Perkins on guitar, Glenn Diamond on bass, Jose Castillo on percussion and Peterson on saxophone.

Upcoming Monday performances include The Joe Dinkins Trio on Aug. 14, the Pahuno Toad Quintet on Aug. 21 and Post Bop Revival on Aug. 28.

In addition, Peterson performs at area venues as a solo musician and other times accompanied by musician friends.

He plays acoustic guitar duos with his musician friend Dan Manweiller from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Gilou’s Café at 607 East Main Street in Abingdon. Two or three times a month, Peterson performs jazz with Braganza at the cafe.

Jazz connoisseurs can catch Peterson’s performances from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at Sweetbay Brewing Company, formerly Wolf Hills Brewery at 149 Deadmore Street in town.

Peterson also can be found at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays at Bonnie Kate Theatre at 115 S. Sycamore Street in Elizabethton, Tennessee, as well as sporadically at other local restaurants and venues. Peterson also will perform at Bonnie Kate Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Returning to jazz

“It’s been delightful getting back into jazz,” said Peterson, who put down his saxophone as many as 30 years ago and directed his attention to playing the guitar and banjo, while also raising a family and learning to farm.

“I love the freedom of jazz,” he said, explaining that three fourths of a jazz song is improvisational — making things up as you go along.

“You just go with the flow, listening to fellow band members and playing off each other. Improvisation is the key to jazz. A series of chords tie everything together,” he explained.

Peterson describes his music as “bluesy and soulful” similar to the sounds of Henry “Hank” Mobley and Stanley Turrentine, both legendary saxophonists who inspired Peterson.

Basically, Peterson writes songs on the fly, which never gets old, he said. “Every time you play a song, it’s different.”

The musician writes and performs many of his original songs.

“Sometimes you get a melody in your head and you play around with notes and chords until you find something that catches your fancy.”

One of his favorite songs, “Dahlia for Didi,” was written and dedicated to his wife, who owns and operates Blue Door Garden, a source for organic and locally grown flowers, vegetables, herbs and small fruits.

“It’s a jazz waltz. It has rapid movement and a bright melody,” Peterson said.

Soulful sounds

After years of working with environmental programs, Peterson has come full circle, returning to the love of music he nurtured in elementary school.

While growing up in Pittsburgh, the young band student was paired with a saxophone in fourth grade after being told his lips were too small to play the trombone.

While the saxophone wasn’t his instrument of choice, he has grown to love it.

In high school, Peterson performed in both the marching and concert bands. “I was lucky to have good exposure to music at an early age and I was supported by my teachers and parents to help foster a love for music.” he said.

“My parents bought for me the tenor saxophone that I still play today when I was in seventh grade. Their support was integral to my continued participation with music.”

After his college days playing in the band at the University of Tennessee, Peterson’s lifestyle didn’t make room for the saxophone. Instead, he set his sights on working at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, an education center that offers research and residential programs that connect people with nature.

His career path also led him to a bird rehabilitation center and an environmental education center, both in Southern Vermont, where he met his future wife, Deni. From there, the couple developed a passion for organic farming and eventually moved to Southwest Virginia to pursue their business, Blue Door Garden.

It was not until Ed Davis, a professor at Emory & Henry College, encouraged Peterson to be part of a jazz band he was organizing for an art opening in Glade Spring.

He’s been a member of Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet since 2014.

“I hope people will enjoy hearing our music. It’s like a digestive aid, of sorts,” laughed Peterson.

“It’s always fun when people decide to get up and dance while we are performing. That’s the ultimate stamp of approval.”

Peterson’s music can be heard at www.soundcloud.com by searching “Tetherball Peterson”.

Check out the Facebook page for Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet.