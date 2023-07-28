HOMETOWN STORIES

ABINGDON, Va. — From his back porch, Preston Brown can watch the morning sun peek over the hill spotlighting his church, a century-old building that’s been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

It’s a source of comfort for the Abingdon man, 86, who began attending worship services there as young as age seven.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, Brown and his church family will have an extra reason to be in attendance when Green Spring Presbyterian Church celebrates its 100th anniversary of its current sanctuary during an annual homecoming service.

The special worship service will begin with a sermon at 11 a.m. by The Rev. Bill Youmans, who served the church as minister from 1989 to 1999. A group photograph of those in attendance will be taken before a pot luck lunch begins downstairs.

“We are big about eating,” laughed church session member Retha Robinette. “We have a lot of good cooks. Sandra Tignor always does the rolls and if I didn’t bring my pork roast, people would get upset.”

In addition, a time capsule that was placed in the cornerstone of the building 100 years ago will be opened following the meal, displaying the artifacts tucked inside the hidden box.

Deidra Crosby, interim pastor for the church, said church leaders are putting together a new time capsule that they hope will be discovered 100 years from now. “We’re asking people to write their favorite memories on index cards. They can even write letters to the members who will be here 100 years from now,” Crosby said.

The congregation traces its roots to humble beginnings when Green Spring Presbyterian Church was organized by pioneers prior to 1794. The original log church on this site was supplanted by a frame building in 1886 which structure was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Oct. 9, 1921. The church building was rebuilt and completed two years later in 1923.

During the span of 100 years, the church has appointed nine pastors with four interim pastors.

Brown said about ten years ago, he and other members found the base to the original stone church building, located a mile from the current location. “We cut the brush away and took members on a wagon to the site for a small church service.”

Deep roots

The church’s rich history is a reminder to its members to share the gospel and make disciples.

Since the 1950s, the Abingdon church has hosted homecoming events each year.

“They are a community that loves being together. They love the friendships,” said the interim pastor. “Churches more and more are getting away from homecoming activities, but I think it’s a sweet tradition that we need to keep. Some people just need an excuse like homecoming to come back and see the people they’ve not seen in awhile, especially if they’ve moved away.”

Robinette said the church tradition exemplifies a strong sense of community. “The history of the church is important but having this homecoming tradition allows generations down the road to understand the sense of community we have,” she said. “God has always provided even when times were difficult. We always seem to come together and be there for each other.”

According to church history, more than a thousand people, including state and local representatives, attended the church dedication 100 years ago. Robinette said she has sent invitations to current local and state representatives in hopes they will be part of the special day.

Brown, who has served as deacon, elder, and a Sunday School teacher at the church throughout the years, has rarely missed a Sunday except when he’s “snowbirding in Florida” in the winter.

He’s witnessed major changes in the Presbyterian church, the most recent being the merging of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S., historically the southern church, with the United Presbyterian Church, historically the northern church, to create the Presbyterian Church USA.

“Years ago, everybody living within five miles came to Green Spring Presbyterian Church — everybody in the whole valley. We just poured in there on Sunday mornings. In the 1940s and ’50s, we’d have 150 to 200 people and over 100 for Sunday School,” said Brown, who started to see a decline in the 1960s. “I guess job opportunities in the area diminished and youth moved away to find jobs somewhere else.”

His Sunday School teachers made a positive impression on him when he was a teen back in the 1950s, shaping his faith in God.

Both Brown and his wife Yvonne grew up in the church and married in 1961 in the church. “We’ve been married 62 years,” he said.

Holding a photo of the congregation in 1973, Brown has seen many families come and go throughout the years. “Many of these people have since died,” he said.

A Christian mission

The church’s leaders make a point to reach out to the community to enable their Christian mission.

For example, a live stream worship site is available for people who are away or unable to attend. The church runs an after-school program for Washington County students who receive academic support each day of the school week. And, for the past fifty years, the church has sponsored Boy Scout Troop 70.

They also recognize that maintenance and upgrades are key to the long-term health of the historic building.

An elevator shaft was added to the building in the late 1993.Two decades ago, a new addition was added behind the church to offer office space and a pastor’s study.

Later, the sanctuary was renovated and most recently the fellowship hall received updates.

A trend in the community

Although the church has completed three major renovations in the past two decades or so, it still struggles with declining attendance, especially with youth in the community. Brown believes it’s an unfortunate trend happening with many churches throughout the country.

“We roughly have about 50 people for worship services each Sunday. We had two new ones on Sunday. We hope they’ll come back,” he said.

Sadly, the congregation has few young people sitting in the pews each Sunday. It’s an aging congregation, he said, with some members approaching their 90s and beyond.

“I remember years ago we had ten different Sunday School classes with just about every room in the church occupied with kids and teachers,” said Brown, who pointed to rooms that are currently unused. “We have a nursery back there but we don’t have an infant in the congregation right now.”

After being away for more than 30 years, Mary Jane Crosby returned to the area in 1994, attending the same church she knew as a youth. The church has deep roots for the Southwest Virginia native.

The church cemetery is probably one of the oldest cemeteries in the area with graves dating back to the 1700s.

“In that graveyard are my parents, a brother, my grandparents, my great grandparents, and great, great grandparents,” she said. Although she’s attended churches in larger metropolitan areas, she feels blessed to be part of the tight-knit group of members. “It means a lot to me that the church is surviving.”

Brown credits a core group of church leaders for keeping things going. “We don’t want to lose our church. At one time, it was a focal point of the community. Going to church was most of my social life when I was growing up.”

Building relationships with the church family is important to the members, especially for Brown.

“People don’t realize the importance of physically being in church and having those relationships face-to-face with people. That’s kept our church going — the fellowship,” said Brown.

“I pray a hundred years from now, people will still be looking for the traditional Christian faith — the teaching of God’s Word.”

Green Spring Presbyterian Church is located at 22007 Green Spring Road in Abingdon. Visit the church website at www.greenspringchurch.org and follow them on Facebook.