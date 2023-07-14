HOMETOWN STORIES

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol Tennessee artisan may be one of the longest running vendors to sell her wares at the Virginia Highlands Festival each year.

Mary Curtin humorously calls herself “the grandma of the festival.”

Becoming a vendor in 1987, Curtin has been making and selling her nature-inspired stoneware baskets at the Abingdon festival for more than 30 years.

And, she’s at it again.

Boxes of the hand-sculpted stoneware are already packed in her car garage at home, awaiting opening day of the festival on July 21 and running through July 30. She will join as many as 60 arts and crafts vendors at the 10-day festival this year.

After selling thousands and thousands of her wares at festivals around the country, Curtin, 78, said she’s starting to slow down, limiting craft shows to just the Virginia Highlands Festival.

“I can’t wait to meet new customers and see some of my old friends,” she said.

Her booth will include unglazed stoneware baskets in a variety of shapes—-round, square, oval, and rectangle ones. The ceramic works of art are as decorative as they are functional around the house. She’s even fashioned a glazed ceramic egg tray in the shape of a butterfly.

Her skillful hands mold the soft, earthy potter’s clay, incorporating elements of nature into each basket. Each unglazed basket is individually hand-built displaying textured impressions of leaves, flowers, and herbs, some of which she finds in her own backyard or throughout the community.

The potter fills the speckled brown clay into custom molds she makes from plaster. She presses the botanical objects into the wet clay before air drying and firing in a kiln. The objects remain in the clay during the firing process, leaving a unique art expression. Lastly, she applies a slip, a liquid mixture of clay in water, to decorate and protect the pottery.

The stoneware basket motif arose from her love of nature.

“I have happy feelings when I’m creating. It’s fun. It’s reliving your childhood, playing in the mud,” she said with laughter.

“It’s also very tranquilizing. I sit in my workspace at home and admire the landscape, the birds, and flowers.”

During the spring and summer, Curtin scavenges the fields in her community for wild-growing Queen Anne’s Lace, one of her most popular designs.

“A dogwood blossom is another good one to use for impressions. I also use grape leaves, and herbs such as sage, rosemary, and thyme.”

Many of the leaves and flowers come from her own yard and garden.

“If I want to make baskets in the winter, I can push away snow to find the leaves of a money plant in my yard.”

Molding a business

Curtin remembers the very first stoneware creation she made. It was shaped more like a bowl, made with the help of her friend and neighbor, Sharon Jackson, who was familiar with pottery making.

“We decided we could put handles on them, call them baskets and sell them,” said Curtin.

That marked the genesis of the small business that continues to flourish in the arts and crafts world.

Not only were the friends enjoying their time together, they were molding a new lifestyle that would continue for decades.

Curtin has worked with needlepoint and knitting most of her life, but nothing could have prepared her for the journey she’d take as a clay artist.

Once the friends found out their work would sell, there was no stopping their ambitions.

During the early years, the two artists stuffed a station wagon — and later a spacious Tahoe — with their crafts and hit the road to shows as close as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and as far away as the Ozarks in Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Columbia, South Carolina, Berea, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“We even exhibited at the Southeastern Flower Show in Atlanta,” she said.

Business went on as usual even after Jackson moved to Arkansas in the late 1990s.

“We never let it bother us,” said Curtin. “Sharon made baskets in her home and I made them in my home.”

The artists made arrangements to meet up at shows, selling the creations each had made. Living 500 miles apart eventually became a hardship for the friends who later decided to manage the business separately and on their own schedules.

“Just think. This all began as a fun thing for two friends to do and it’s turned into a big business,” she said.

“We’ve done so well with the business all of these years. It continues to shape my life. I’m prepared to keep going as long as my hands can form the clay.”

The 2023 Arts & Crafts Show, a curated selection of juried arts and crafts booths, will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 through Sunday, July 30, at 110 West Main Street in Abingdon. The event is free of charge.

Hand-crafted treasures will include pottery, jewelry, mixed mediums, paintings, photography, sculpture, soaps & lotions, and more.