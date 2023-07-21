MEADOWVIEW, Va. — What happens when a Glade Spring vegetable farmer teams up with a Meadowview hop and hard apple cider producer?

Why, they raise pigs, of course.

Dylan House, who owns and operates Creative Seeds Farm in Glade Spring, and Justen Dick, owner of Kelly Ridge Farms in Meadowview, have joined forces to offer customers a different way to get locally and humanely-harvested pork.

According to the local farmers, they may be among only a few farrow-to-finish pig operations in the area.

That means their pigs are born on the farm, live their lives on pasture, and when the time is right, they actually are harvested on the farm and sold as pork shares by the half or whole hog.

“Our pigs don’t leave the farm before being harvested right here at home,” said House, who devotes daily hands-on care for the pig operation. The farm’s pigs never get loaded on a trailer, separated from herd mates, or transported to a new environment, which can be a source of stress for the animals, according to him.

According to the farmers, stress factors can contribute to the quality of the meat.

“Happy pigs taste better,” said House. “There’s plenty of data behind that. Stress levels start pumping chemicals into the body, releasing adrenalin and cortisone. It can affect the meat.”

The operation relies on services provide by North Fork Meat Company, a Bristol, Virginia business specializing in humane on-farm slaughter and custom butchering in the Tri-Cities region.

“I have a passion for these pigs and I care about them,” said House, who could be described as a pig whisperer, of sorts, talking to the animals and giving them names like Bob Bacon. “Yes, we raise them for the meat, but there’s no reason they can’t have the best life up until that final day,” House said. “I truly believe the pigness of a pig. These critters are meant to be pasture raised. My goal for the pig is to live the best pig life.”

Dick credits House’s strong work ethic for turning the farm’s hog business around.

“The only reason we’re able to manage the hogs effectively is because of the sweat equity and time Dylan has put into it,” he said.

House and his wife Denita, who have owned and operated their vegetable business since 2018, began looking for a supplemental income when an insect damaged some of their produce last summer. House stumbled on the opportunity to work at Kelly Ridge Farms.

“I’ve learned that small-scale farming needs to be diversified. Maybe it’s selling vegetables and eggs or maybe it’s growing vegetables and pigs. The more variety you have, the more insulated your business can be,” said House.

The farmers acknowledge their new trend of raising pigs is “radically traditional.”

“It’s how it’s always been done, and I think it’s the next step in offering the community locally-raised meats,” said House. He hopes more farmers will consider this new method.

“A lot of local producers think I’m nuts,” said House. “We raise the hogs on the farm and sell pork shares by the half or whole hog. They say it’s so much easier to make money by selling the individual cuts. Easy to me isn’t always better.”

House said the usual modern practice involves the farmer transporting his hogs to a processing plant where there is an inspector on site. After specifying the cuts of meat he wants, the farmer later returns to pick up his order. The farmer then typically sells the individual cuts at a farmers market or other venues.

Old ways, new plans

The old ways of doing things is opening new doors for the operation, said Dick.

The farmer purchased Gloucestershire Old Spots hogs for his herd a few years ago. Dick simply refers to them as “Old Spots” because they are predominantly white with black spots.

The heritage breed, named after the county of Gloucestershire in England, is known for being hardy, docile and easy to manage.

“They have an excellent temperament,” said House. “And, they are super intelligent.” Quoting Winston Churchill, House said, “A dog looks up to you; a cat looks down at you; but a pig will look you straight in the eyes. And, it’s true.”

According to Dick, the Old Spot pigs have been around for about 200 years, but just recently introduced to the United States. They originally came from the Severn Valley where they were kept in orchards and raised on windfall apples.

“A funny story is that the dark marks on the pigs were bruises where the apples fell on to them,” laughed House.

At Kelly Ridge Farms, the hogs are fed apple pomace, a processing waste generated after apple juice is manufactured, said Dick, who along with business partners Tom McMullen, Mark Finney, and Jerry Bresowar started Tumbling Creek Cider Company in 2019. The company, also located on the farm, focuses on developing cider varieties made from southwest Virginia apples, pressed in-house and fermented on site.

“It’s a nutritious supplement for the hogs and we end up with zero waste from the cider business,” said Dick.

In an effort to help the hog breed flourish, another strategy of the operation is to sell weaned piglets to local homesteaders who want to raise the animals to maturity. “This also will help us not to get overstocked right now as we’re getting off the ground with the program,” House said.

Hog shares

The program works like this.

House said customers can make arrangements to come to the farm to “meet the meat.”

“You can point your finger at a particular pig and that’s the one you’ll get.”

The beauty of the program, he said, is the butcher actually comes to the farm to harvest the pigs. North Fork Meat Company operates a mobile slaughter unit for hanging carcasses.

Hogs at the farm are sold by pork shares, meaning the customer must purchase the whole or half of a hog which is processed by North Fork Meat Company into a mixture of cuts as specified by the customer.

“The customers get direct involvement. This small butcher operation can customize orders, giving customers the opportunities to work directly with the butcher,” he said.

An online interactive website at www.northforkmeat.com is available to guide customers through the selection of cuts.

Because not everyone has the freezer space for a half or whole hog, House recommends multiple families and neighbors go together to split orders.

“That will help divide the costs,” he said. Customers are charged $4.50 per hanging weight. Typically, hanging weights range around 180 pounds.

There is an additional butcher fee for their services.

That’s actually an old-school ways of doing things. “Country folks used to practice old-school harvests where 15 to 20 families came together to work up multiple pigs over a couple of days,” Dick said.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, but instead blending a fresh perspective to our operation,” he said.

“We can pull things from our history and implement them today in a sustainable way,” added House.

Kelly Ridge Farms is currently offering six hog shares for customers to purchase through October. Sheep and mutton from the farm are also available for purchase.

Visits to the farm located at 30558 Old Saltworks Road in Meadowview are welcome. To learn more about the operation, visit the website at www.kellyridgefarms.com or check out their Facebook page for up-to-date posts.