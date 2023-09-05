The normally festive Labor Day weekend struck a solemn note for Parrot Heads around this region and the world with news of Jimmy Buffett’s passing late Friday.

Buffett, the Mississippi native whose second hit song Margaritaville became the anthem for generations seeking refuge from their daily grind, whether for a few minutes, a week or a lifetime. He was 76 and his passing followed a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer.

Buffett’s empire grew to include restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, vacation rentals, a retirement community in Florida an XM radio station and a merchandise portfolio featuring everything from t-shirts, hats and beach towels to Landshark beer, Margaritaville tequila and an array of food products.

While the nearest beach is hours away, East Tennessee boasts Margaritaville hotels in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, restaurants in each city plus a new campground in Pigeon Forge.

East Tennessee native and East Tennessee State grad Kenny Chesney — whose music strikes many of the same chords as Buffett — released an emotional tribute video to his friend and fellow artist, singing ‘A Pirate Looks at 40’ while sitting on a beach at dawn.

Charley Gingrow, president of the Tri-Cities-based Hillbilly Parrott Head Club wrote Saturday on the group’s Facebook page, “Though it is a very sad day for those of us who followed his adventures, concerts and of course the ultimate beach bum lifestyle, it’s also a day to smile and remember the many, many lasting friendships that we have made since we discovered we all had Parrot Head DNA in us.

“The club will continue to honor Jimmy by giving back within our community. It’s the best tribute to a man who brought so many smiles to millions over the years,” she wrote.

Reactions were strong among local fans.

“I understand now what my parent’s generation felt when Elvis died. I was 15 in 1977 and I remember my mom and aunts crying. I enjoyed his [Elvis] music but it didn’t mean anything,” lifelong fan Ken Heath of Marion said. “When I found out Saturday Buffett had died, that’s the first time I’ve cried over a death since my dad died almost 20 years ago. It was like losing a member of the family”

Heath was first attracted to Buffett’s music in the 1980s and said the messages of his music “resonated inside his soul.”

His first time to watch Buffett perform live was at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, N.C.

“I got there at 4 in the morning and there was this line of people sitting in the parking lot because they hadn’t opened the gates yet,” he said. “They were Buffett fans and immediately it was like family that I had never met before…immediately I fell into that world. It literally changed my life.”

The following year he and college roommate David Hyatt saw the Buffett show from the second row and got to meet the singer and many of his original band members backstage, Heath said.

“I had this copy of the book ‘Treasure Island’ and the band signed it and Jimmy signed it and said it was the ‘neatest thing I’ve ever autographed.’ We were about the only people who got to talk to him that night. What a nice guy,” he said.

Heath said he missed Buffett shows at East Tennessee State University in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but has collected photos and posters from those events.

Washington County schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan grew up listening to Buffett but became a more avid fan in recent years when he and his wife Amy began attending his concerts.

“As we started to get that empty nest syndrome, one of the things we decided to start doing was going to Buffett’s concerts,” Perrigan said. “We’ve been to several. We saw him in the mountains of West Virginia and most recently we went to Key West and saw him there. That was on our bucket list. Now that all this has transpired, we’re so glad we did that back in February because it ended up being one of his last shows.”

Buffett cancelled most performances this year but played two shows in Key West in February.

“All of them were great but Key West was different. He had such a connection to Key West, you’re at an outside venue, there were palm trees everywhere, it was such a cool vibe,” he said. “His music has stood the test of time. The good news is, even though we can’t see him live in concert, whether it’s a cover band, or listening on the radio or sitting on the beach, you know Buffett won’t be too far away.”

Kim Davis of Piney Flats, the executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, also shares the musical connection with her spouse.

“Jimmy Buffett’s music has been the heartbeat of our home ever since my husband and I got married many years ago. From the soundtrack to our daily chores, cooking dinners, to our playlist reserved exclusively for our annual trips to the beach, Buffett’s music offered us a daily escape, infusing life with a playful spirit,” Davis said.

Davis vividly recalls attending a recent News Year’s Eve concert in Nashville.

“Welcoming a new year with thousands of fellow Parrot Heads, the Coral Reefer Band and Jimmy Buffett was an experience like no other. Jimmy’s zest for life shone through in the businesses he crafted, the vibrant lifestyle he shared with millions, and the joy he exuded both on and offstage,” she said.

Davis puts the singer’s passing into perspective using the words from one of his songs.

“While life will never quite be the same without Jimmy Buffett, his music will endure. As one of my favorite Buffett quotes and songs succinctly puts it, “breathe in, breathe out, and move on.” However, in this instance, moving on means embracing Jimmy’s music and passing it down to the next generation, ensuring that his timeless tunes continue to resonate and inspire for years to come,” she said.

Ben Morris of Bristol, Tenn., one of the owners of Beach Waves Radio, acknowledged Buffett’s impact.

“I had my show last night and I had listeners who wanted to hear some Jimmy,” Morris said. “Carolina beach music is a lifestyle and Jimmy’s music exudes a lifestyle. They’re about having a good time, relaxing and a lot of good reflection. I think they encompass all of that together.”

The town of Marion will host a celebration of Buffett’s music Oct. 14, featuring a free concert featuring the cover band Bluffett in conjunction with the town’s annual chili cookoff. All of the region’s Parrot Head clubs have been invited, Heath said.

“We want Marion to become the Margaritaville of the mountains for at least one night,” Heath said.

Editor’s note: The writer attended his first Jimmy Buffett concert in 1978 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and most recently saw him in Bristow, Virginia, in 2021. His Margaritaville T-shirt collection would fill a closet, and his music library includes virtually everything Buffett ever released.