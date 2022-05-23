Community leaders build coalition to tackle issue of homelessness

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol business and community leaders officially kicked off a new initiative to address homelessness in the Twin City Monday.

Organized through the joint effort of the United Way of Bristol and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the Bristol Community Homeless Coalition held its first meeting at the Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Concerned citizens began putting their heads together as a collective and conversing about how to move forward with finding solutions for the city’s unsheltered population.

“What was very inspiring to see today really was the cross-sector of folks represented and their enthusiasm for being solutions-focused to address this in a big-picture way,” Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said.

Led by Wendy Wand, vice president of the United Way of Blount County and consultant of the coalition, the kickoff meeting centered around the electronic polling of attendees to gather data about their perspectives about homelessness such as causes, impacts and potential solutions.

Most attendees, largely representing the business and nonprofit sectors, characterized their feelings toward the issue as “ready to make positive change.” Through polling, attendees identified some of the factors in the homelessness equation, such as who is homeless, why they’re homeless, what keeps them homeless and their impacts.

Attendees, which included representation from faith-based communities and local government, were asked what solutions they’d like to see implemented and in what specific areas their organizations could help. The idea is to use those responses to form working groups, or various subgroups, in order to tackle certain issues the coalition wishes to address, like the potential remedy of forming a day center or addressing lack of resources, addiction among the homeless and the impact the population has on local businesses, among others.

“Our vision for today was to just collectively get everybody in the room who may or may not be communicating with one another about this issue,” Wand said. “Being able to identify what the barriers are, and putting into place working solutions for that, that's the model we are following.”

According to Rhinehart, more than 170 people registered for the event and are now considered to be a part of the coalition. Although the coalition is headed up by the United Way and the chamber, the two entities intend for the project to be owned and directed by the community.

“A big next step is going to be who is going to own this and where should it be owned to make sure that is bi-state (and) it's a neutral party who can look out for Bristol [and] put Bristol's best interests first, and that means collectively all of Bristol,” Rhinehart said.

Through polling Monday, coalition members determined most of the city’s homeless are perceived to be in their situation due to mental health, lack of resources and lack of affordable housing. The most common impacts of homelessness, attendees said, were fear for safety, impacts on businesses and hindrances to tourism. The top solutions suggested Monday were a day center providing services, comprehensive two-state solutions and more affordable housing.

As the coalition prepares for future meetings and engagements, it’s clear that the approach is going to be team-minded with a focus on the holistic angle, not a one-size-fits-at-all approach.

“We heard people who understand homelessness way more than I do, who work in that arena and have that expertise and experience,” Rhinehart said. “Bringing all those great perspectives and plans to the table with the passion that we saw, and the compassion also that people have, and balancing that with what's best for our business community and our (tourism) – it's a balance of all those things to create a really strong strategy.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.