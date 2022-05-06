Commissioners: ‘Pay-to-stay’ program would help with rising jail costs

A resolution introduced to the Sullivan County Commission last month proposing to charge jail inmates $35 a day is beginning to be discussed.

While officials agree the resolution’s intentions are good, there are questions about its feasibility and how well it would work.

“I think it's a good concept, [but] getting the inmates to even pay their fines and costs is extremely difficult,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “I would love to relieve the taxpayers, but it's something that’s one of those things that would never be accomplished.”

County Commissioner Hershel Glover, the main sponsor of the resolution, said talks on the proposal are still in the early stages.

“We have a lot to work on,” Glover said. “This is to get us started to work toward this point.”

The resolution is intended to alleviate the amount of taxpayer money spent on the jail, which has an annual budget of nearly $12 million, and to generate funds for the construction of the new jail.

As drafted, the resolution would charge a $35 fee daily to inmates committed to the jail for at least 24 hours, plus other costs accrued, like for medical expenses and meals.

All of the money would go to the county’s general fund with 90% going to the jail obligation bond, 6% to pay raises for jail employees and 4% to jail maintenance.

Commissioner Dwight King, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said rising jail costs are forcing the county to act.

“The taxpayers of Sullivan County are very concerned about the cost of our jail,” King said. “They're getting to the point that they are wanting something done.”

According to Glover, the program could help reduce overcrowding in the jail, which is over capacity by more than 300 inmates.

“I think it would be a great thing,” Glover said. “I think it would help deter crime.”

Inmates could earn money to pay the fees through community service hours paid at minimum wage, according to the draft, and potentially other work opportunities.

“We need to start some work programs for them while they’re in there so they can maybe earn some money,” Glover said.

If approved, the program could generate upwards of $10 million a year – that’s if inmates pay on time and in full.

For Cassidy, actually getting the money from inmates seems unrealistic.

“I don’t think it would be successful because we wouldn't get the money,” Cassidy said. “They just wouldn't pay.”

Hawkins County, Tennessee charges its inmates $15 a day, according to Chief Deputy Tony Allen, who admits recouping that money is difficult.

“I know for a lot of incarcerated people, it’s hard for them to pay back their fines,” Allen said.

Washington County, Tennessee doesn’t have a pay-to-stay program, but Sheriff Keith Sexton said he wouldn’t be against it.

“If they ended up in the jail, it's really not fair for the taxpayer to have to (pay) it, if it doesn’t have to be done,” Sexton said. “If (inmates) have the ability to pay, I feel like they should pay.”

Sullivan County commissioners are seeking input from county judges and the district attorney on the proposal, Glover said. When contacted, District Attorney General Barry Staubus had no comment.

“There’s a lot to be discussed about it, but I think we’ve got to do something,” King said. “We’ve got to find some kind of solution to cut what the taxpayers are spending on the jail.”

