Commissioners have lots of questions about Regional Hub idea

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Representatives for the Northeast Tennessee Hub, a regional economic development group, presented their plans for the group to the Sullivan County Commission. The commissioners had questions about how the group planned to interact with the county’s economic development personnel already in place.

Former Sullivan County Mayor Dennis Phillips, who is the acting CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Hub, began by attempting to dispel a series of rumors that have been growing about the Hub's goal.

"We're not trying to displace jobs. We're not trying to bring in a lot of new people to do what's already been done," Phillips said. "People are doing a good job in economic development, but it's kind of like when I was commissioner of banking. We were limited to one county, and if you think about the bank of industry today if the only place you can go was in one county, how restricted could you be?"

Phillips explained that what the Northeast Tennessee Hub wants to achieve is regional growth, to bring the Northeast Tennessee’s governmental bodies under one economic umbrella.

"We need, I think, to broaden our wings and put together the seven counties, six counties five, whatever we can get to join with the attitude that the high tide raises all ships," he said.

The structure of the Northeast Tennessee Hub, which would be a 501 (c)(3), is still being discussed by its current members. They currently envision the formation of a 21-member advisory board composed of local government officials and business people that would provide their expertise to a regional workforce development board, a tourism board and an existing and a new industry board.

Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance asked for more clarity regarding the structure of the organization in order for everyone to know what part they would play in the Hub.

"It seems to me if you had an organizational chart to where like NETTA (Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association) falls in for tourism that we fund, the state funds, chambers fund. Where do they play in there? Where (does) NETREP (Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership) play in?" Vance said. "I think where the confusion is in talking to people is, they don't know where they're going to be at the table."

In response to a question by Sullivan County Commissioner Colette George regarding the HUB's level of transparency in how they would spend the public's money, Phillips made clear that every transaction made with public funds would be public.

"You will see every nickel that is spent by this organization, and if you don't, I don't want to be a part of it," he said.

Vance followed up his line of questioning asking why they should give up what Sullivan County has built over time to join an organization that has yet to show what they would bring to the table.

"We've got five experts working in Sullivan County to promote industrial development, economic development. What does the regional Hub (have)? What are they going to add to what we've got established? What are they going to bring to us at the table?" Vance asked. "I still haven't seen where this can all come together in being so beneficial for Sullivan County."

Michael Cox, a member of the Northeast Tennessee Hub executive committee, said if the Hub does not accomplish what they are proposing, all Sullivan County would have to do would be to stop funding them.

"If we don't make the cut, and I'm speaking here on behalf of the executive committee of the Hub, then stop funding us,” Cox said. “But let's give it a shot. Let's see if we can come together and do this in a powerful way."