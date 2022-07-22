Commentary - City must resurrect community trust

Change brings with it both new opportunities and new challenges. And as anyone making a quick drive around town can tell, Bristol is changing quickly.

Our new opportunities are readily apparent. New businesses are opening, and help wanted signs line both sides of State Street. New housing, which is desperately needed, is being built. Both housing and jobs, vital ingredients needed for any community to flourish, are thankfully on the way. These new opportunities are a shot in the arm for our beloved community, but we ignore new challenges at our peril.

To overcome challenge requires both compassion and trust. People must have compassion for those who are hurting the most, and people must trust one another. They must trust their neighbors, and they must trust their elected officials. Unfortunately for us, one casualty in this whole, smelly ordeal with the landfill has been trust in the leadership of the city of Bristol Virginia. But I’m a pastor; I believe in resurrection, which is why I want to encourage the Bristol, Virginia city leadership to take concrete steps to help resurrect that trust.

I know the city has announced that the landfill will stop accepting trash in September. I know the plan is to close the landfill, a plan I wholeheartedly endorse. I even know that the Commonwealth of Virginia has appropriated money to help the city do just that, but numerous questions still remain.

For example, how exactly is the city going to pay for all the work that needs to be done at the landfill? The money allocated by the state will only cover a fraction of the total cost. How exactly are those state funds being spent and are there ongoing efforts to lobby state officials for additional funding? Part of the SCS plan is experimental in nature, what happens if, heaven forbid, those experiments don’t work? How will that impact Bristol residents? Can a detailed timeline be given so residents can know when the various steps in this plan will be completed? The list goes on and on.

That’s why I want to encourage the city of Bristol, Virginia’s leadership to begin resurrecting public trust by hosting a series of community forums outside of City Council meetings in which people can ask questions about the landfill.

Listen to people and respond compassionately. Answer their questions honestly and transparently. Tell people where we actually stand and what’s being done. If you don’t have all the answers yet, that’s OK. Tell us that and then communicate clearly once you learn more. Bristol has a rich tradition, and, I believe, a promising future. But that promise won’t be fully realized if community trust isn’t restored. Bristol, Virginia has a golden opportunity here. I pray city leaders will take it.

The Reverend Dr. Kris Aaron is the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia. He lives with his wife and two children in their home in Forest Hills.