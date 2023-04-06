BRISTOL, Tenn. — Behind the Colossus at Bristol Motor Speedway is a production team of around 20 working tirelessly day-in-day-out to bring the BMS experience to life for race fans.

“I mean, it’s probably like 15 to 20 people maybe, that it takes to kind of run it from sound and TV and graphics and that kind of production, plus the people that are inside and working on the screens themselves,” said Drew Bedard the vice-president of marketing for BMS.

“It can range anywhere from like six or seven of us in the control room, and then there’s always if we have a major event like a NASCAR event, there’s always two to three people who are in the screen structure at all times. So, they go up earlier in the day, and they stay up there, and they fix things as they come up,” He said.

Stephanie Cartozzo, manager of creative and digital services for BMS, explained that as soon as one speedway event finishes, the production team begins preparing Colossus for the next BMS event, testing the system and making sure that everything runs properly.

“We start preparing for the next event because we have to make sure if we have any problems from their prior event that we get all those problems to fix screens, audio, and then we have to hire crew sometimes,” Cartozzo said. “For NASCAR events, we are constantly working on it.”

Colossus, which weighs approximately 700 tons and is the largest outdoor, center-hung, four-sided video screen in the world, was first introduced by BMS in 2016 when the track hosted the Battle at Bristol college football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Dave McGee, the senior public address announcer at BMS and also the Bristol Herald Courier’s news editor, emphasized how the introduction of Colossus has reshaped the way in which BMSs on-air talent and the production team are able to interact and entertain fans during races such as this weekend’s Food City Dirt Race.

“It has been a significant change in how we present information. What we did prior, we had a large screen, but that was primarily to carry the race itself, and there would be maybe some commercials up there,” McGee said. “Now, from the moment the gates open, it’s basically like producing a TV show.”

“We’ll do some commercial breaks. We’ll interact with fans. We’ll update fans with schedules or what’s going on and what time things are happening. If there’s any changes or any updates, we can do that immediately, and we can have a lot of fun with it,” He said.

This year will be the first time in a while that BMS will not be in charge of the Colossus screen work for the Food City Dirt Race, which will be run by NASCAR Productions. Bedard explained that the BMS team would be taking on a more supervisorial role.

“For this weekend, NASCAR productions will come in, and we’ve been having weeks, months really of conversations about what that run of shows is gonna look like. It’s based on the schedule for the weekend. We give them all the assets, our in-house commercials, our corporate sales commercials, the ones that come from the partners, and then they kind of put together the show,” Bedard said.

“When racing starts, or when the screen goes hot at five o’clock on Friday, we’ll sort of get out of the way and let them do their thing and then maybe, you know, a little bit more oversight direction of try this, don’t do this, do this,” he said. “They’re going to have a couple of in-house producers, and then amazingly, they’re going to run a lot of it from Charlotte.”

One of the ways BMS fans will be able to interact with each other at the race this weekend will be through an app that NASCAR productions will be introducing, which will connect them via a QR code on their phones to the fan cam on Colossus.

Bedard emphasized that aside from changing the way in which the crowds in attendance at BMS interact with Colossus, it has also allowed them to better convey safety measures and navigate unforeseen delays during events.

“First thing is safety if we have to alert fans to get out of the grandstands, but if like we have a rain delay and it’s just raining. Stephanie and I would typically have sort of backup content that we can play, whether it’s old races or movies, trivia, you know, try to keep people entertained,” Bedard said.