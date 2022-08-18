 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Color of the brick of a new car wash is an issue for Abingdon's Town Council

  • Updated
Abingdon’s Town Council denied a design request by Doug’s Car Wash Thursday that had also previously been unanimously rejected by the Planning Commission.

The design for the car wash building at The Meadows near I-81’s Exit 17 was a change from an earlier plan that had been approved by the Planning Commission in February. The proposed design reflects the car wash chain’s signature red color of the exterior brick of the car wash, Doug Ratliff, the owner said.

The Planning Commission had been in favor of a brick building with red accents, Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch said, who also serves on the Planning Commission.

Quetsch said she thought the original design for the building “looked better” than the two revamped styles that were turned down by the Planning Commission earlier this year.

The Doug’s Car Wash building is already under construction and stands near Pal’s Sudden Service and Food City at The Meadows.

Councilman Dwayne Anderson made a motion, seconded by Quetsch to deny the proposed changes and suggested that representatives of Doug’s Car Wash modify the design and return to the Planning Commission to seek a certificate of appropriateness.

Mayor Derek Webb praised the company, saying, “We want you to be in Abingdon. I want you to be there. I think you’re going to do a fantastic job, but color is a volatile thing.”

In other business, the Town Council learned that a cherished ash tree at the Abingdon Visitor Center will have to be removed in September.

A limb recently fell from the tree, which exposed decay in the trunk near the corner of Main Street and Cummings Street at the lawn of the Fields-Penn House, Kevin Sigmon, the town’s part-time arborist, said.

“The base of the tree is solid,” Sigmon said.

Still, the tree’s condition had made this a safety issue, according to Sigmon, who suggests replacing it with a transplant of a mature tree.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

