College students help save Abingdon man’s life by performing CPR

ABINGDON, Va. — A group of teens who were home during their college break are being praised for helping save an Abingdon man’s life.

It was definitely a case of being in the right place at the right time, said 19-year-old Spencer Buddington, who, along with his friends, is being dubbed a hero.

It was a Friday afternoon a few weeks ago when Buddington and his friends — Tanner Humbert, John Reid and Bryce Vandergriff, all of Abingdon — were shopping in town before heading back to school for the remainder of the semester.

When the friends decided to stop at the newly opened Abingdon General Store on Main Street, they were told the store was closed.

Buddington was startled to see through the store window that a man had collapsed on the floor and was in need of medical attention.

As the teens began to walk away, the co-owner of the store, Steve Matney, ran after them, asking if any of them knew CPR.

“Fortunately, all of us know CPR, but I was at the front of the group and was the first to volunteer to help,” Buddington said.

Once inside the store, the teen went into action, using the skills he learned as an Eagle Scout member of Troop 222 of Abingdon.