College student sees career in NASCAR take off

This time last year, Chase Havely was changing tires for the GMS Racing ARCA team.

Now he’s engineering on NASCAR Cup Series cars for Petty GMS Racing and is working in the sport he first dreamed of driving in as a young boy back in Texas nearly two decades ago.

“Every day I go to work I kind of have to take a step back and realize how young I am and how fast my dream is unfolding,” Havely said. “I still have a lot to go for, and a lot that I'm shooting for ... I’m just super grateful for all the opportunities that I find myself in and really just try to take advantage of it every single day.”

When he was hired by GMS Racing about 18 months ago, Havely started out working on the late model team as a mechanic. He then moved into a truck engineering role, and when Petty GMS Racing was formed, he found himself engineering on Cup Series cars.

“From there, the growth of Petty GMS has just kept going and going and going, and I found myself in bigger roles,” Havely said.

Balancing his final semester of mechanical engineering school at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a full-time position on the Statesville, North Carolina, race team, the almost-23-year-old from Bandera, Texas, is on a fast track to a long career in motorsports.

That journey began at the age of 7 when he started racing go karts, according to his father Jeff Havely. While also playing other sports, Chase continued to progress in racing throughout his adolescence, due in large part to the support of his father.

“I think it’s important that we invest our time and our resources in our kids,” Jeff Havely said. “That attention, that time spent together, the relationship that you build in the shop as well as outside the shop, really determines what kind of human being they’re going to be.”

Chase acknowledged that his family has played a major role in his early successes.

“Whenever I told my dad I wanted to start racing, he 100% supported it and we kind of went all in and just started racing and kept working our way up,” he said. “Your whole support system being 100% in on your dream, it makes it a whole lot easier to really go for it.”

On Thursday night, Chase was in the pit box for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway providing race day support for driver Jake Garcia’s No. 35 truck.

During NASCAR Cup Series races, he’s usually in the “war room” back at the shop, analyzing data and helping provide support for the team at the track. Still relatively fresh in the role, Chase understands the magnitude of the opportunity in front of him and is taking nothing for granted.

“Every day my main goal is when I go in I'm trying to learn something new, because I still have a lot to gain, and that’s one of the benefits of working where I am,” Chase said.

“I'm able to grow with Petty GMS. I’m able to keep learning and just keep making myself better and at the same time making our team better – that's the goal at the end of the day.”