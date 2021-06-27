Related to this story

'Pastoral elegance': Inn to offer bucolic escape nestled in Appalachia
A short distance from bustling Interstate 81, a country road lined with dense woods takes many twists and turns before one final curve delivers visitors on top of a hill overlooking a vast estate of nearly 12 acres of grapevines and an inn reminiscent of a modern farmhouse. “The land is beautiful. The resources are beautiful,” said Tariq Zaidi, who manages marketing for Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards. “In many ways, [it’s] a very cultural, lifestyle-type property that is going to become a destination.”

