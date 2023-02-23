WISE, VA. — Byron Kent Newsom, age 42, of Coeburn, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Thursday in Wise County Circuit Court.

Newsom was convicted on Dec. 14, 2022, of robbery with the use of a firearm and the use of a firearm while committing a felony, in connection with the December 2021 robbery at the Quality Inn of Big Stone Gap, according to a written statement.

Authorities said on Dec. 27, 2021, Newsom walked into the hotel, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He fled to Canton, North Carolina, where he was living at that time. A warrant was issued and police there located and apprehended him.

A search of his vehicle and the apartment resulted in a rifle matching the one used in the robbery, a backpack containing cash in money wrappers and keys unique to the Quality Inn, a sweatshirt worn during the robbery as identified by the clerk, and the vehicle that was seen leaving the Quality Inn following the robbery, according to the statement.

Newsom pleaded guilty without a plea agreement from prosecutors, meaning that a judge determined the appropriate punishment at the sentencing hearing.

The court imposed a punishment of 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended on the robbery charge and three years in prison with none suspended on the use of a firearm while committing a felony charge.

He will serve an active incarceration term of 13 years behind bars. He will be placed on 10 years of probation following his sentence with 5 years supervised.