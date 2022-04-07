Coeburn man caught driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle

A man from Coeburn, Virginia, is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

A deputy with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was observed illegally passing another vehicle on a double solid line road at the intersection of Lee Highway and U.S. Highway 58 Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle eluded the deputy, reaching speeds of 80 mph or more, a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the vehicle ran out of gas, the driver, identified as Brandon Fugate, of Coeburn, Virginia, exited the vehicle and was arrested, according to the release.

The vehicle Fugate was driving was reported stolen from an emergency services agency in Coeburn, Virginia, where a breaking and entering had been reported earlier in the day. The Coeburn Police Department is investigating that report.

Fugate was charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of a vehicle, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and threatening to kill a law enforcement officer.

Fugate is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.