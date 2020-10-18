Coalition of churches pays for billboards against proposed casino

Price said the effort is not really organized, but it sprang from a “burden” on pastors and churches who feel a casino would be bad for the city.

“I can’t see anything good, long-term, coming from a casino,” Price said. “We’re just trying to remind people, from our perspective, the negatives we see, just as proponents of it are seeking to remind people of what they believe to be the positives.”

Price believes the casino would have a negative moral impact on the city, and the big losers would be local people and families that “can’t afford” to gamble and lose.

“No wealth is produced by a casino. It is redistributing of wealth from one man’s hand into another’s hand,” Price said.

Casino proponents tout the forecasts of millions of annual visitors, millions of dollars in annual tax revenues for both the host city and Southwest Virginia, thousands of jobs and a regional economic impact.

Price also challenged the validity of some of those figures.