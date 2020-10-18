Coalition of churches pays for billboards against proposed casino

BRISTOL, Va. — Messages written in bold black letters splashed across bright yellow billboards around Bristol shout opposition to the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort project.
The messages are: “All that glitters is not gold.” “When casinos go up, communities go down.” “What would Jesus do? He would definitely vote no on the casino referendum.”
On Nov. 3, Bristol, Virginia voters will decide through a referendum whether the city will allow the proposed $400 million Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort to come to the vacant Bristol Mall. Early and absentee voting began last month, and a simple majority of votes cast will decide the casino’s fate.
The casino project was initiated by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Co., and Par Ventures CEO Clyde Stacy and now carries the brand of entertainment and gaming giant Hard Rock International, which would be the management partner.
The opposing billboards were paid for by a coalition of eight local churches led by Fellowship Chapel and including Belle Meadows Baptist, East Bristol Baptist, Friendship Baptist, Liberty Baptist, River Bend Baptist, Throne of Grace Baptist Tabernacle and Victory Baptist churches.
“It’s pretty much a Goliath versus David battle in that the proponents certainly have multiple resources from which to draw, and they’re using those to get their message out,” Scott Price, pastor of Fellowship Chapel, said Friday.
Price said the effort is not really organized, but it sprang from a “burden” on pastors and churches who feel a casino would be bad for the city.
“I can’t see anything good, long-term, coming from a casino,” Price said. “We’re just trying to remind people, from our perspective, the negatives we see, just as proponents of it are seeking to remind people of what they believe to be the positives.”
Price believes the casino would have a negative moral impact on the city, and the big losers would be local people and families that “can’t afford” to gamble and lose.
“No wealth is produced by a casino. It is redistributing of wealth from one man’s hand into another’s hand,” Price said.
Casino proponents tout the forecasts of millions of annual visitors, millions of dollars in annual tax revenues for both the host city and Southwest Virginia, thousands of jobs and a regional economic impact.
Price also challenged the validity of some of those figures.
“There is no doubt there will be an initial boost,” Price said. “But you give it just a few years, and, I believe, Bristol will be in a big-time moral decline — that would happen regardless. But economically, she’s going to be hurt, socially she’s going to be hurt, crime will go up, bankruptcy goes up, you’re going to bring in sex trafficking, prostitution, all the things you find with regard to a casino going up in a community. Why would we want to take this great community and see it go downhill fast?”
Proponents responded but not to Price’s specific concerns.
“We respect individual opinions,” the casino proponents said in a written response. “Voters in Bristol need to make an informed decision on bringing the thousands of new jobs and millions in annual tax revenue to the city. We can’t afford to miss this significant job and tax revenue project because, without it, there is not a viable alternative on the table to give Bristol and the surrounding region the major economic boost our community needs.”
The churches have established a website, www.nobristolcasino.org. At the top are the words, “No Bristol casino; a betting Bristol is not a better Bristol.” Its opening statement challenges many of the assertions made by the casino group and references multiple studies, including a 2013 study by the Institute for American Values.
“The Bristol Casino is being advertised as a destination resort, attracting customers for gambling and various forms of local entertainment … but will it be? Arguably, Bristol is not an entertainment Mecca. While a beautiful area, it does not have multiple options for out of town guests. The majority of customers for regional casinos drive less than 70 miles, travel in their own cars and return to sleep in their own beds. How will this support downtown hotels and restaurants? It seems that the casino will be the ‘big winner’ in the competition for profits.”
The IAV study focuses on what it calls “regional casinos,” facilities that operate outside Las Vegas and Atlantic City in cities and towns across the nation, with support from states that previously outlawed such activities.
“A destination resort casino is a place you might visit once a year. A regional casino is a place you might visit several times a month or several times a week,” according to the IAV study. “The traditional Vegas-style resort casinos catered mainly to high rollers and ‘whales’ partial to table games. Today’s regional casinos cater overwhelmingly to middle rollers and low rollers who play slot machines. In short, unlike the old Vegas-style resorts, the new regional casinos depend decisively on attracting gamblers who live in the region, who return frequently and who play modern slot machines.”
Backers describe the Bristol project as a resort, not just for its casino but entertainment spaces to accommodate up to 20,000 people for concerts, a luxury hotel and other amenities.
A 2019 study by the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission estimated that a Bristol casino would draw 74% of its revenue from outside Virginia, primarily Tennessee and North Carolina.
However, the state study was based on a $200 million investment, and developers plan to spend about twice that much.
