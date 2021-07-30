 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Clown murder' cast posponed to 2022
0 comments
top story

'Clown murder' cast posponed to 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheila Keen-Warren

Sheila Keen-Warren

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial for an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of killing a Palm Beach woman while dressed as a clown has been postponed to 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren. Authorities said Keen-Warren gunned Warren down on May 26, 1990. Keen-Warren, who later married Warren's husband and moved to Virginia, was arrested in 2017.

The case was set for jury selection Sept. 8, but the defense filed a motion seeking to postpone the trial. The defense says the age of the case, location of witnesses, rolling discovery productions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult to complete depositions.

On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer approved the motion and scheduled the trial to begin March 21, 2022. Keen-Warren remains held without bail in Florida.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts