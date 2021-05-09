 Skip to main content
Civil War group to host free event May 10 about Wilson’s Creek
Civil War group to host free event May 10 about Wilson's Creek

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tri Cities Civil War Roundtable will host a free talk about the Wilson’s Creek Campaign at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the Renaissance Center Theater (1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport).

Charleston, South Carolina resident Rick Hatcher, who spent 12 years as a historian ranger at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, will be the guest speaker, according to a a statement about the event from the roundtable.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. Attendees should enter through the back door and go to the second floor, where the theater is located. Guests must have their temperatures taken, wear face masks and follow socially distanced seating protocols, the statement said.

For more information, contact Wayne Strong at trustwrks@chartertn.net or 423-323-2306.

