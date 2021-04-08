Civil War group to hold Monday program about Union Army general's legacy

The Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable will host an in-person, socially distanced talk Monday evening about the complex legacy of a Union Army general who fought in Tennessee.

The program, “Stand There and Fight Them: George Wagner and the Battle of Franklin,” will take place at 7 p.m. in the Little Theatre of Kingsport’s Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street, according to a statement from the Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable.

George Wagner was a Union Army general best known for his failures in the Battle of Franklin, the statement said. But the event’s organizers believe those failures overshadow Wagner’s more complex, and more positive, overall performance in the war.

“Wagner was a citizen soldier with a tenacious fighting spirit and a deep respect for the Union,” the statement said. “He fought admirably on countless battlefields. … Join us as we learn more about George Wagner and how the war headed toward a conclusion in Middle Tennessee.”

Eric A. Jacobson, the author of multiple Civil War history books and the CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, will lead the program.