BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR fans are being urged to plan ahead and drive safely to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for this weekend’s Food City Dirt Race and other activities at Bristol Motor Speedway.

To facilitate the orderly flow of traffic along major roadways leading to BMS, the city of Bristol, Tennessee, has worked in concert with a dozen other agencies in both Tennessee and Virginia to develop a comprehensive traffic plan that is focused on safety and designed to enhance the fan experience, according to a written statement.

Bristol Tennessee Transportation Engineer Micah Bray said hundreds of traffic signs, cones, portable lights and other traffic control devices will be used to clearly mark the main routes to BMS.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone arrives safely at Bristol Motor Speedway, enjoys the weekend and then makes it home again safely,” Bray said. “A lot of time and effort goes into creating a very detailed plan that is easy to navigate. Fans can help by planning their route before they leave home and giving themselves plenty of time in case they encounter heavy traffic or other unexpected delays.

"We also ask that motorists, whether they are commuting to and from work or are in town for the event, be alert and minimize distractions in the area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway. With many people crossing Highways 11E and 394 before, during and after the races, it is critical that all drivers watch for pedestrians and be prepared to stop,” Bray said.

The primary local routes to and from BMS are Interstate 81 Exit 3 to Commonwealth Avenue and Volunteer Parkway; I-81 Exit 69, and take State Route 394 to the speedway.

Motorists coming from the northeast are urged to use I-81 Exit 17 in Abingdon, then Route 75 into Tennessee, then US 421 to SR 394. Motorists from the south can take I-81 Exit 56, then follow Interstate 26 to Johnson City and U.S. 11E to the speedway.

Both Saturday and Sunday's races occur at night, so traffic is expected to be heaviest both afternoons and then after 10 p.m. each night as fans exit the track.

New this race weekend is a temporary speed limit reduction on Highway 11E, set to be in effect from Friday morning until the races conclude on Sunday night. These measures, combined with careful planning by motorists, work to ensure a safe and enjoyable race weekend.

In addition, the City has issued the following reminders:

• Use caution in areas where law enforcement officers are directing traffic and pay close attention to their directions.

• Follow the Hands Free Tennessee law and eliminate all distractions before traveling.

• Watch for pedestrians walking along the roadways and crossing at major intersections. Be mindful that some pedestrians may cross at unexpected locations; be prepared to stop on short notice.

• Plan a departure route, park accordingly and remember where you park.

• Be sure cars parked along the road are off the pavement to provide walking areas for pedestrians and available lanes for emergency vehicles.

• Keep vehicle doors locked and all valuables out of sight.

• Remember that a city ordinance prohibits buying and selling tickets on public right-of-way, and a license is required to sell items on private property. Those who do not currently have a business license from a Tennessee entity may obtain a transient vendor license at Bristol Tennessee City Hall, 801 Anderson St.

City officials will also be available at BMS on Thursday, April 6, to issue business licenses. The cost is $50 (cash, check or money order.) Please be aware that city offices will be closed Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.

• Ensure easy entry into BMS by becoming familiar with the list of permitted and prohibited items. Note that hard-sided coolers are no longer permitted. The full list is available at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/food-city-dirt-race/fan-info/

For additional information, contact Transportation Engineer Micah Bray at (423) 989-5519 or mbray@bristoltn.org.