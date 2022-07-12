City turns to apartments to develop Falls property

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to build a $30 million apartment complex in the center of The Falls commercial development.

The City Council voted 4—1 to approve a special use permit by Falls Development LLC of Birmingham, Ala., a division of Blackwater Development, to create a six-building complex on 10 acres the firm owns.

The plan was proposed last year but action was postponed indefinitely. The measure came back to the council after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a city-requested opinion that a residential component wouldn’t hinder the city’s ability to retain additional sales tax collected from existing or future businesses that locate there.

“It is a new type of development. We talked about the original plan for The Falls and that is a lot different than what we have now,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said following a 40-minute discussion. “A lot of the businesses there now were not in the original plan, some in the original plan have come and gone or never came at all.”

To help with The Falls, the state gave permission for the city to retain additional sales taxes generated by businesses that locate there to help repay the costs to develop the center. Taxes from phase one businesses go to repay revenue bonds and taxes from phase two and beyond come directly to the city to replay general obligation bonds. The 10-acre site would fit in the latter category.

However other retailers aren’t knocking down the door to locate there.

“It’s not every day that a developer walks in the door and says ‘I want to invest $30 million in your city and fill a need that you all have – a lack of housing,” Farnum said. “This developer also owns other property at The Falls and they’re confident this residential development can also help bring in retail development on their other site they own. We’re excited about moving forward, we’re excited about new growth.”

John Abernathy, the president of Blackwater made a presentation to the council, outlining his company’s plans to construct between 180 and 210 apartments – primarily one- and two-bedroom units- in six three-story buildings. The plans include a clubhouse/leasing office, swimming pool and other amenities.

In response to questions, Abernathy said his company has tried unsuccessfully for years to place retailers on that site. And today’s economic situation, with skyrocketing building material costs and long wait times are making the environment even more challenging.

“There are definitely a lot of headwinds to retail, ground-up development,” Abernathy said. “There are retailers still doing well and there are retailers that are starting to expand again … The headwinds are really high – particularly construction costs. Costs for up are up about 25% year over year.”

Abernathy said there is a vacant Cabela’s and vacant sites at The Falls and they are “doing all they can” to bring tenants. The company also owns a large lot next to Hobby Lobby.

Based on an approximate value of $30 million, the complex would generate $336,000 annually in real estate taxes or about $6.8 million over 20 years, City Manager Randy Eads said, in response to a question.

Asked about the level of housing, Abernathy said, they would likely be among the costliest in the market.

“With higher construction costs you generally see new apartments having higher rents. They have likely the highest rents in the market. We would try to keep them as low as possible, obviously, to keep them fully occupied, but they typically have higher rent levels,” Abernathy said, responding to a question.

Council member Becky Nave said her opinion of the plan has shifted.

“For a year looking at that property being vacant and wishing something would go there and thinking about our desperate need for housing - people are going to other locations around us because we don’t have placed for them to live,” she said. “Looking at the model you provided, I really think it would bring a new growth to that area and be an encouragement for other retail to come in there.”

Councilman Kevin Wingard cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he knows the city needs housing but he felt that wasn’t the opportune location.

“Anything that does not go up there and produce retail sales, we lose 3% on the sales tax dollar. I would love to see you build these apartments, just not in The Falls,” Wingard said.

With the approval, work could begin in the first quarter of 2023 with construction beginning in the second quarter, Abernathy said.