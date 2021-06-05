City transportation engineer receives lifetime achievement award

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After 36 years of service, Bristol, Tennessee’s transportation planning engineer was recognized Thursday with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

“I was very surprised when I received the nomination,” said David Metzger. “It’s nice to be recognized for something that I’ve been doing for a long time.”

Metzger, a Milwaukee native, has developed traffic plans for nearly 200 NASCAR events and 20 Rhythm & Roots Reunion festivals as well as hundreds of 5K races, outdoor concerts, holiday parades and other community celebrations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Metzger primarily develops the plans to ensure they coincide with state regulations, but also must establish safe passages for emergency vehicles, pedestrians and drivers who may be unfamiliar with the Bristol area.

The Battle at Bristol football game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 was one of Metzger’s most involved plans because, although he was able to modify traffic plans typically used for race weekends, they included a lot of changes.

“There’s a lot of differences between a NASCAR race and a football game,” he said. “All of those differences had to be accounted for.”