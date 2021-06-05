 Skip to main content
City transportation engineer receives lifetime achievement award
David Metzger

David Metzger, the city's transportation planning engineer, received the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association's Pinnacle Awards Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After 36 years of service, Bristol, Tennessee’s transportation planning engineer was recognized Thursday with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

“I was very surprised when I received the nomination,” said David Metzger. “It’s nice to be recognized for something that I’ve been doing for a long time.”

Metzger, a Milwaukee native, has developed traffic plans for nearly 200 NASCAR events and 20 Rhythm & Roots Reunion festivals as well as hundreds of 5K races, outdoor concerts, holiday parades and other community celebrations.

Metzger primarily develops the plans to ensure they coincide with state regulations, but also must establish safe passages for emergency vehicles, pedestrians and drivers who may be unfamiliar with the Bristol area.

The Battle at Bristol football game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 was one of Metzger’s most involved plans because, although he was able to modify traffic plans typically used for race weekends, they included a lot of changes.

“There’s a lot of differences between a NASCAR race and a football game,” he said. “All of those differences had to be accounted for.”

“It’s nice to be nominated. It’s nice to win, but, when I put these traffic plans together, they have to be implemented by highway workers and public safety workers,” Metzger continued. “They’re really the ones that make these plans work. Without what they do, the plans I draw are just fancy drawings on a piece of paper.”

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s top performers during its 24th annual Pinnacle Awards at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport on Thursday.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

