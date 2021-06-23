City to consider buying Ballad Health building for use as community center

The pool is 4 feet deep and has five lanes for laps. It has not been used by the past two occupants, so its condition is unknown.

Representatives from Frontier Health, which put in an offer on the property four months ago, attended Tuesday’s meeting.

If purchased, Frontier intends to completely renovate the building to relocate and expand all of its local mental health care services there.

Since City Council showed interest in the building, the next steps include a walking tour and further research.

“If this is something that you think you might be interested in, then we need to engage some professionals to thoroughly analyze this building and determine structurally what the deficiencies are, what those costs would be for remedy and then also have a discussion about the operational piece,” Sorah said.

In Napier’s memo, operational costs were compared to the Slater Community Center, which has a yearly operational budget of $160,000. With water, electricity and increased staff, the new center’s operational costs would be a minimum $200,000 per year, the memo states.