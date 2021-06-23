City to consider buying Ballad Health building for use as community center

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The possibility of buying and renovating the former Wellmont Wellness Center building on State Street for use as a community center was discussed Tuesday by Bristol, Tennessee leaders.
During a work session, City Council heard from city staff about the potential acquisition.
“What I would say today is that I’m very interested in it,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers.
City staff approached Realty Trust Group, which handles non-medical properties for Ballad Health, about buying the vacant building last year, but conversations ceased due to turnover in the company and COVID-19.
However, earlier this month, Parks and Recreation Director Terry Napier and City Manager Bill Sorah toured the more than 41,000-square-foot building and reignited talks about a possible purchase.
“It has enough amenities … that I think it would be something that we would need to explore to do our due diligence,” Powers added.
The facility has an indoor exercise pool, an indoor track, locker rooms, a basketball court, a yoga studio and class space.
After first inquiring about whether Ballad would donate the building, Realty Trust Group Senior Vice President Hank Carr told city staff that Ballad’s asking price is $1 million.
According to a memo written by Napier, upfront costs are estimated between $2.5 million to $3 million.
Napier showed the City Council interior photos of the building, including the track — which may only need a fresh coat of paint — as well as holes in walls and missing lockers.
“The bones are there,” Napier said. “It needs some makeup.”
The building, Napier continued, would need an entire refurbishment, including a new roof, HVAC, lighting, ceiling, paint and carpets.
“You’re replacing everything, but the cost to build that someplace else would be astronomical,” he said.
The building was originally constructed in 1958 as a Giant grocery store. In the early 1990s, however, it was converted into a wellness center and later acquired by Wellmont. In 2009, Wellmont entered into an agreement with the YMCA to take over operations. The YMCA operated the facility until September 2014. The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire then occupied the building for a few years and vacated it last August.
One major contingency of the purchase, however, is the viability of the pool.
“If the pool doesn’t hold water, the facility is not as attractive for our use,” Napier wrote in his memo.
The pool is 4 feet deep and has five lanes for laps. It has not been used by the past two occupants, so its condition is unknown.
Representatives from Frontier Health, which put in an offer on the property four months ago, attended Tuesday’s meeting.
If purchased, Frontier intends to completely renovate the building to relocate and expand all of its local mental health care services there.
Since City Council showed interest in the building, the next steps include a walking tour and further research.
“If this is something that you think you might be interested in, then we need to engage some professionals to thoroughly analyze this building and determine structurally what the deficiencies are, what those costs would be for remedy and then also have a discussion about the operational piece,” Sorah said.
In Napier’s memo, operational costs were compared to the Slater Community Center, which has a yearly operational budget of $160,000. With water, electricity and increased staff, the new center’s operational costs would be a minimum $200,000 per year, the memo states.
At the $1 million purchase price, Ballad would be willing to move HVAC roof units to a separate section of the building currently used by Marsh Regional Blood Center and the Ballad Rehab Center, according to the memo.
Ballad would also be willing to pay for a portion for an updated front façade, a portion of a roof replacement and a portion of parking lot improvements, according to Napier.
“Ballad supports our project, but they also support updating this property,” he said.
