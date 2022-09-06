City to build new fire station

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town.

City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.

According to Fire Chief Mike Carrier, the existing No. 2 station was built in the early 1970s and has “outlived its lifespan as an emergency response fire station,” he said Tuesday.

“Replacing this one and moving it to this location will make it more centrally located in the response area that it serves,” Carrier said.

The station will be built in front of Holston View Elementary School, adjacent to the school’s entry road, at 1848 King College Road, and will be about 8,000 square feet in size, Carrier said. The old No. 2 will likely be repurposed into an office space or training facility, according to Carrier, who said no official decision has been made about future uses for the station.

The project has an anticipated completion date of July 1, 2023.