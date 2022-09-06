 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

City to build new fire station

  • 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town. 

City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to Fire Chief Mike Carrier, the existing No. 2 station was built in the early 1970s and has “outlived its lifespan as an emergency response fire station,” he said Tuesday. 

“Replacing this one and moving it to this location will make it more centrally located in the response area that it serves,” Carrier said.

The station will be built in front of Holston View Elementary School, adjacent to the school’s entry road, at 1848 King College Road, and will be about 8,000 square feet in size, Carrier said. The old No. 2 will likely be repurposed into an office space or training facility, according to Carrier, who said no official decision has been made about future uses for the station. 

People are also reading…

The project has an anticipated completion date of July 1, 2023. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbert named controller for WCSA

Gilbert named controller for WCSA

Dwain Gilbert has been named controller for the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), the third-largest water and wastewater utility in …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts