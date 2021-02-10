City still owes millions in business incentives

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia owes six local businesses a combined $2.8 million through tax incentive agreements dating back to 2014.
The city has six active agreements, valued at $3.4 million, that were used to help those businesses locate or expand in the city. To date, the businesses have received a combined $610,800 or 17.9% of the city’s obligation.
The incentives are deemed “no net loss” because the money comes from new tax revenues generated after the business is operational. The city adopted that concept under a prior administration, and it remains in place.
Those totals don’t include two separate agreements at The Falls, which include paying Washington County $350,000 for seven years after Lowe’s relocated from the county and the bond-funded $17 million agreement with Cabela’s to construct its now-shuttered store.
Also not included is a $1.77 million tourism development allocation to developers of the Sessions Hotel, separate of their no net loss agreement. The $1.7 million is to come from sales taxes generated by the hotel and its related restaurant and bar businesses over a period of up to 20 years to match contributions from the developers and the state.
City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday there is a “time and place” for incentives.
“In order to spur economic development, localities have to be willing to provide some sort of incentive, especially if another locality is competing for the same business,” Eads said.
Going forward, city officials will be “selective” in offering incentives, Eads said.
“Incentives we’ve done in the past, at the time probably made sense. When you have the opportunity to look at things in the rearview mirror, things maybe could have been done a little differently to ensure the city reaps the economic benefit they anticipated,” Eads said.
The city’s largest no-net agreement is $1.2 million for Hotel Bristol, with funds coming from sales, lodging and meals tax revenues generated by hotel operations. The agreement was executed May 25, 2018, before the hotel opened that fall, and expires May 25, 2024. To date, the city has paid more than $264,000 and owes more than $935,000.
In return, the hotel developers were required to make a minimum $18 million capital investment and meet a hiring threshold.
The next largest agreement, also executed in 2018, is a $900,000 pledge to Euclid Avenue Center LLC, for the construction of Barberito’s, McAlister’s Deli, Popeyes and renovations of Subway in the Euclid Avenue shopping center. The city has paid more than $191,000 from 50% of meal and alcohol taxes collected there and owes more than $708,000. The agreement expires in June 2029.
The developer was required to make a $2.5 million investment, and the businesses were to meet a hiring threshold.
The most recent agreement is for $850,000 to the Sessions Hotel with rebated funds from meals and occupancy taxes. It was finalized in June 2020 after the early 2020 opening was delayed by COVID-19.
In September 2019, the city agreed to provide $350,000, with GC Pizza Hut LLC, for the construction of two primarily carryout locations — one on Gate City Highway and a second in the vicinity of The Falls. The business was required to make a $1 million capital investment. To date, the city has paid out more than $60,000 and owes nearly $290,000.
The oldest deal is an October 2014 agreement with the Indian Motorcycle dealership on West State Street. The dealership opened in July 2016, and the agreement is due to expire in 2025 or 10 years after the opening date. The city pledged to pay $75,000 from taxes collected, including 50% real property tax, 0.5% taxable sales and 0.3% taxable personal property.
To date, the city has disbursed nearly $51,000 and owes more than $24,000. The dealership was obligated to invest a minimum of $2 million in the business and meet a hiring threshold.
In July 2015, the city signed a $26,000 agreement with the Burger Bar owners to develop the adjoining Piedmont Station Catering business. The deal required a $60,000 capital investment. To date, the city has paid more than $10,000 and has a balance of more than $15,000. Funds come from 3.5% of total gross prepared food receipts and the agreement expires in October 2025.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC