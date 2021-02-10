City still owes millions in business incentives

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia owes six local businesses a combined $2.8 million through tax incentive agreements dating back to 2014.

The city has six active agreements, valued at $3.4 million, that were used to help those businesses locate or expand in the city. To date, the businesses have received a combined $610,800 or 17.9% of the city’s obligation.

The incentives are deemed “no net loss” because the money comes from new tax revenues generated after the business is operational. The city adopted that concept under a prior administration, and it remains in place.

Those totals don’t include two separate agreements at The Falls, which include paying Washington County $350,000 for seven years after Lowe’s relocated from the county and the bond-funded $17 million agreement with Cabela’s to construct its now-shuttered store.

Also not included is a $1.77 million tourism development allocation to developers of the Sessions Hotel, separate of their no net loss agreement. The $1.7 million is to come from sales taxes generated by the hotel and its related restaurant and bar businesses over a period of up to 20 years to match contributions from the developers and the state.

City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday there is a “time and place” for incentives.