City, state reach agreement on consent decree

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Friday finalized a consent decree to govern remediation work at the city landfill.

The decree grew out of a lawsuit filed Jan. 13 by Miyares' office on behalf of DEQ, the Virginia Waste Management Board and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board against the City of Bristol, Virginia.

It sought injunctive relief and civil penalties for violating the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations governing the city landfill.

The decree specifies:

• The city of Bristol will complete a series of injunctive relief items designed to address odor and emissions, and long-term management issues at the quarry landfill, which stopped accepting waste in September 2022. These efforts include important work which is already underway: construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system that will run the entirety of the rock quarry landfill; upgrades of the wells and pumps within the landfill; implementation of additional cover over the waste; intensive mapping and measurement of the landfill; and the ultimate installation of a cover.

• The city of Bristol will pay $92,000 for reimbursement of Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund monies expended by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as a result of alleged violations during the monitoring of the landfill and implementation of improvements.

• The Commonwealth will suspend the balance of remaining civil charges of $377,697, pending Bristol’s satisfactory completion of the injunctive relief.

• Upon Bristol’s satisfactory completion and financial demonstration of monies spent for improvements at the landfill, Bristol may petition DEQ for reimbursement of up to $2 million of funding set aside by the Virginia General Assembly to assist Bristol with resolution of ongoing environmental issues at the landfill.

The decree specifies the $92,000 is to reimburse DEQ the costs of convening the expert panel to study the problems at the landfill and provide solutions which form the framework of steps the city is taking.

“The city of Bristol, Virginia is very pleased to have entered into a formal consent decree with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ),” according to a written statement from the city. “This is a critical next step in our concerted efforts to resolve challenges at the Bristol quarry landfill and place Bristol’s landfill remediation efforts and timeline into a court order. The consent decree is now open for public review and comment. We hope this period will give the public confidence in our remediation work at the landfill.”

The decree also establishes deadlines for the city to notify DEQ regarding any inability to meet a deadline or circumstance causing any delays. The city must notify DEQ as soon as possible and no later than 24 hours or in writing within three business days “when Bristol becomes aware that circumstances will occur, are occurring, or have occurred that have or are reasonably certain to delay compliance or cause noncompliance with any requirement of the consent decree.”

“The city of Bristol greatly appreciates the amount of time and effort Virginia OAG & DEQ have put into helping us reach this agreement and serve the citizens in our community. We are fully committed to addressing and resolving challenges at the Bristol quarry landfill in an environmentally sound manner,” the city’s statement said.