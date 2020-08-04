City schools expect to open on schedule, Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Va. — City schools are expected to open Aug. 20 with about 60% of students attending in person and the balance online, following a Monday vote by the city School Board.

Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted 4-1 to approve a recommendation to open schools on schedule Aug. 20 unless local health metrics regarding COVID-19 deteriorate in the coming days. If that occurs, the opening could be delayed, all students could participate online, or they could employ an alternating attendance to limit the number of students in buildings at a given time.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said an ongoing survey of parents currently shows about 58% intend to send their children if schools are open, with the remainder expected to participate in classes online. Current plans call for schools to be open for all students Monday through Thursday, with all students participating online on Fridays to allow extra time for planning and sanitizing classroom spaces.

“If it was up to me, I’d say start school sooner,” Chairman Steve Fletcher said during the discussion. “We’ve got the plans in place to be flexible, we’ll constantly monitor the COVID situation around us daily. … We’re in the business of providing public education the best we possibly can, and I think we need to try. If things get bad, we’ve got plans to back up and do some remote learning. I’m not a fan of that.”

Perrigan outlined a series of health metrics that would be monitored daily to help govern all decision-making, including the number of cases in the city, neighboring Washington County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee, plus trends in the region and state, hospitalizations and other factors, as well as recommendations from the Mount Rogers Health District, state and federal agencies.