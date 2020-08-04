City schools expect to open on schedule, Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Va. — City schools are expected to open Aug. 20 with about 60% of students attending in person and the balance online, following a Monday vote by the city School Board.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted 4-1 to approve a recommendation to open schools on schedule Aug. 20 unless local health metrics regarding COVID-19 deteriorate in the coming days. If that occurs, the opening could be delayed, all students could participate online, or they could employ an alternating attendance to limit the number of students in buildings at a given time.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said an ongoing survey of parents currently shows about 58% intend to send their children if schools are open, with the remainder expected to participate in classes online. Current plans call for schools to be open for all students Monday through Thursday, with all students participating online on Fridays to allow extra time for planning and sanitizing classroom spaces.
“If it was up to me, I’d say start school sooner,” Chairman Steve Fletcher said during the discussion. “We’ve got the plans in place to be flexible, we’ll constantly monitor the COVID situation around us daily. … We’re in the business of providing public education the best we possibly can, and I think we need to try. If things get bad, we’ve got plans to back up and do some remote learning. I’m not a fan of that.”
Perrigan outlined a series of health metrics that would be monitored daily to help govern all decision-making, including the number of cases in the city, neighboring Washington County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee, plus trends in the region and state, hospitalizations and other factors, as well as recommendations from the Mount Rogers Health District, state and federal agencies.
The city’s case count has more than doubled during the past 14 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Bristol reached 65 total cases Monday since the pandemic began in March with 38 reported in the past 14 days, which is considered the typical incubation period for the virus. However, that still represents just a fraction of 1% of the city’s total population.
Any further decision to modify the start date or how classes begin is to be made by Aug. 12, since teachers are scheduled to report the following day.
Board member Tyrone Foster suggested the board consider postponing the opening date until after Labor Day to see if trends improve.
“Our kids need to be in school. I just don’t know when the right time is,” Foster said.
Perrigan said they could delay the start, but it would mean that students would finish in late June next year and that the school cannot resume serving meals to students until classes begin in some form. Since schools closed in March, the division has provided 158,000 meals to about 1,000 students daily, he said.
Board member Frank Goodpasture III said he liked the Labor Day concept but felt it would do more harm than good.
“We have a student population that is at risk as we speak, and the quicker we can get them in school, the lower the risk will be for that population,” Goodpasture said. “If the risk and the safety is compromised to the point we’re in the [COVID case] red zone, we’ve got different alternatives to go to. It’s tragic we’ve got 75% of our students [who] depend on us feeding them to some degree. Missing a meal between now and September, that’s bad stewardship on our part.”
Additionally, one University of Virginia model of COVID-19 predicts the state could experience a significant rise in cases in September.
Board member Randy Alvis stressed the value of teachers and students being together in the classroom, at least to begin the year.
“It’s about the way you get started in the school year. Our students need to see our teachers, and our teachers need to see our students,” Alvis said. “If the numbers don’t change and we’re at a good level, I think we need to start Aug. 20. If it gets worse by Labor Day, you’ve had 2½ weeks of in-person relationship building. That’s better than none. If we have to go remote after that, or [use] a hybrid, I figure it’s easier to transition into that.”
Vice Chair Randy White said he preferred waiting until Labor Day but ultimately voted for proceeding as planned. Foster cast the dissenting vote.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to continue to fund police officers in schools, also known as school resource officers. The General Assembly is expected to take up that issue during a special session later this month. Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for a reduction or elimination of that funding. The city has one officer in each of its six schools.
Perrigan said resource officers were a vital part of school security and working with students and families.
Resolution sponsor Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, released a statement following the vote.
“SROs add great value to our schools and strengthen our communities,” Pillion said in the statement. “As a father of four students in public school, I’m grateful we have SROs not only to keep our kids safe, but also build positive relationships between them and law enforcement. New calls to eliminate them are not just concerning — they don’t make sense. … We need to send a clear and unified message of the value this program has in securing our schools and building positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.”
