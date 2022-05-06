City says partial payment on Falls bonds will not impact credit rating

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia this week made only a partial interest payment on revenue bonds from The Falls commercial development.

It is the first time the city, through its Industrial Development Authority, has failed to make a complete payment on the $84 million commercial center’s massive indebtedness.

UMB Bank of Minneapolis, Minnesota issued a notice May 1 that the city – through its IDA -- paid 55% of the amount due on series 2014 series B bonds related to the project.

“The amount of accrued interest due and payable was in the amount of $852,375. The amount distributed was $468,806.25,” according to the bank’s notice. “Payment is made pursuant to the direction of the holders of a majority in outstanding principal balance. Principal and interest remaining unpaid have not been forgiven. Outstanding unpaid principal continues to bear interest.”

There is no mention of the more than $383,500 balance left after the partial payment.

“The balance will be paid over time as revenues continue to hopefully increase from phase one merchants at The Falls,” City Manager Randy Eads said Friday.

The city’s IDA issued over $30 million in revenue bonds in 2014 to facilitate construction and other aspects of the first phase of The Falls development near Exit 5 off Interstate 81.

Phase one tenants included Cabela’s – which opened in October 2015 but closed in January 2020 after the company merged with Bass Pro Shops – Lowe’s, Sheetz and Zaxby’s. Two other expected phase one tenants backed out of the development once the deadline of their agreements passed.

Revenue bonds are repaid through tax revenues generated by businesses in phase one of The Falls and are not backed by the full faith and credit of the city. Revenue bonds also aren’t part of the city’s $105 million in general obligation bond debt and don’t count against the city’s maximum debt limit.

“The city has no liability on the [series B] revenue bonds associated with phase one of The Falls,” Eads said. “We do have liability on the series A bonds but the city is paying everything that we have to pay on the series A bonds.”

The series A bonds were about $6.5 million.

“We have been in discussion with the bondholders in the past and, at this point, the bondholders have taken a forbearance on the payment,” Eads said referring to a form of repayment relief allowing the temporary postponement of loan payments.

Eads said the partial payment “does not affect the city’s credit rating at all.”

It was just last week that Moody’s Investor Services upgraded its rating of the city’s general obligation bond debt – which is backed by the full faith and credit of the city’s general fund.

Tax revenues generated from Texas Roadhouse, which opened last October, are included in phase one because it was built on one of the original phase one lots. Any business that locates on two other vacant phase one parcels – behind Zaxby’s overlooking the interstate and in the center between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s where a hotel was once planned – would have its tax revenues used to help pay off phase one debt, Eads said.

Other current Falls businesses are part of successive phases, but the revenue bonds are structured so only tax revenues generated by phase one businesses are dedicated to the revenue bond debt. Monies from phases two and three are applied to the center’s general obligation bond debt.

Revenue bond documents clearly spell out that investors are taking a risk.

“Each prospective purchaser is responsible for assessing the merits and risks of an investment in the 2014 bonds, must be able to bear the economic and financial risk of such investment in the 2014 bonds and must be able to afford a complete loss of such investment,” the bond statement reads. “Certain risks associated with a purchase of the 2014 bonds are set forth under ‘Certain Bondholders' Risks’ herein. Each purchaser, by accepting the 2014 bonds, agrees that it will be deemed to have made the acknowledgements and representations described under the heading ‘Limited Offering of the 2014 Bonds’.”

During 2021, phase one businesses generated almost $899,000 in tax revenues, according to a Dec. 31, 2021 report filed by the city and the IDA.

By prior agreement as an incentive to attract Lowes to the development, however, the IDA must also pay Lowe’s a portion of the sales tax revenues generated by its store in The Falls, up to a maximum $12 million.

In five years the authority has paid Lowe’s just over $2 million including more than $447,500 in 2021.

The city previously made payments by supplementing tax revenues with money from a reserve account established when the bonds were initially issued.

Twice in 2021 the city withdrew money from the debt service reserve account to complete the interest payments on the 2014 series B bonds, Last May the authority reported an unscheduled draw of $374,177.30 to help pay the May 1, 2021 interest payment, leaving a balance of more than $138,000. Last November the authority reported an “unscheduled” draw of $129,404.60 from the reserve account to pay the Nov. 1, 2021, interest payment, leaving a reserve balance of just over $9,200.

That follows a pattern of semi-annual withdrawals that began in 2018 and have continued each year since, and have drained virtually all monies from the $2.75 million debt service reserve fund.

The city issued more than $50 million in general obligation bonds for The Falls but no revenues from phase one can be applied to repaying those bonds until the revenue bonds are extinguished. Tax revenues from phase two and three businesses can be applied to the general obligation bonds.

“Finding a tenant for the Cabela’s building and finding tenants for lot 15 and lot 3 is the goal,” Eads said.

