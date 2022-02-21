City says 6th Street building is stable

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The City of Bristol, Tennessee, is confident the building at 23 6th Street is stable after an incident Sunday caused neighbors and authorities to question the structural integrity of the building the built in 1900.

Emergency responders closed 6th Street for a time and evacuated nearby businesses. By Monday, only the sidewalk in front of the building was closed.

Karl Cooler, the interim code administrator for the City of Bristol, Tennessee, gave an update on the building Monday afternoon identifying the storefront section facing 6th Street as the area of concern.

"The two sidewalls and the rear walls are perfectly plumb there's been no movement in them at all, and in the front side, if you cross the street looking at the building, on the right side where the main entrance is, right above that door and to the right of it is where the problem happened," Cooler said. "We don't have 100% determination on what caused that to move. We think it was fairly isolated in that one area, and it apparently is not affecting the balance of the building."

Neighbors first reported hearing glass break Sunday afternoon. The city quickly closed the street and sidewalk.

Jeff Jones, the owner of the building, was able to assemble a crew to shore up the front of the building. The work, which involved placing lumber to brace the front of the structure, was completed by 9:30 pm.

The building at 23 6th Street and has been the offices of Jones Specialty Marketing since 2013.

The city is currently waiting on an independent structural engineer to complete an examination of the building and present a blueprint detailing all the necessary fixes.

Cooler expects the engineer to conclude his work in the coming days.

"Engineers are pretty deliberate in the process to go through, they like to look and gather all the information, and they need to go back and get all the details," Cooler said. "So it won't be a long time, but it will take a couple of days."

Once the engineer has completed his work, Cooler will review and approve the blueprint. That plan then goes to Jones and his contractor.

"If it meets all the codes, then we will issue a building permit to repair that structure, and as its being repaired, we'll inspect it at various times and levels," Cooler said.

