City places liens on hundreds of bank accounts due to unpaid taxes

BRISTOL, Va. – Hundreds of city residents and business owners recently had liens placed against their bank accounts because of overdue personal property tax bills.

City Treasurer Angel Britt made no apologies Wednesday for taking that step – and others which could follow – to try and collect nearly $500,000 in personal property taxes owed to the city from 2020 and 2021. A total of 678 delinquent lien notices were sent out last week for $478,000, with bills ranging from $40 to more than $4,000.

“There is nothing new about this. For at least three years or longer we’ve spelled out everything at the top (of tax bills) that we’re prepared to do. We’re actually a couple weeks behind in doing distressed collections due to staffing issues,” Britt said. “The people that don’t get hit with a bank lien, we’ll proceed with these other collection tools. People are very familiar with the DMV stops. If we can’t do it here, we’ll turn it over the Taxing Authority Consulting Services (collection agency.)”

Part of the sticker shock could be Britt’s office wasn’t as aggressive in collecting delinquent tax bills during the past two years amid the global pandemic.

“For the high COVID times for 2019 and 2020 (payment years 2020 and 2021), we only placed DMV stops for the personal property. We did go easy in collections for two years, but the city has to move forward,” she said. “We go through all of these processes to collect what is due the city, so we can keep the schools going, social services department, police and fire, all the departments.”

This past year all city taxes were due by Dec. 5 with original tax bills mailed out Sept. 30, Britt said. Delinquent tax bills were mailed Jan. 12 with payment due Jan. 31.

“It’s amazing the people I’ve talked to who said they did not get their bill that was mailed Sept. 30, they did not get their bill that was mailed on Jan. 12, but they got the letter I sent to them this past weekend,” she said.

Britt said her office sent the lien notices to area banks and delinquent taxpayers last Friday and “it’s been nothing but complaints” ever since.

“We’re only liening personal property right now. With real estate we don’t get as much flack. People begrudge paying personal property taxes, which are required by the locality,” Britt said. “It’s a small percentage of people who don’t pay their taxes on time. About 90% of people pay on time.”

Individuals are assessed personal property taxes on vehicles, trailers, motorcycles and motor homes. Businesses are taxed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures of non-manufacturing businesses, certain computer hardware, trucks and automobiles and other tangible property.

A note at the top of each tax bill lists all the steps the treasurer’s office can and will take to collect the debt including a notice reading, “to avoid additional fees, pay this bill immediately. Failure to pay this bill will result in any and all collection methods prescribed by Virginia code” including a stop for DMV, bank lien, wage lien, publishing names in the newspaper or online and the collection attorney.

Some people stop depositing money in their bank accounts or fail to renew car tags in an effort to avoid paying the taxes, Britt said.

“What I do and I encourage people to do is make pre-payments,” Britt said. “If they got their tax bill the first week of October, they could have made payments in October, November and December. We also accept pre-payments all year long so they can pre-pay their next year’s tax bill.”

Once the lien process begins, however, it is too late to try and make payments.

“Once we are in the distressed process and we have filed papers with the bank, if we take a payment here (at the office), we would potentially get duplicate payments,” Britt said. “It’s up to the bank to either send us a notice that says the person has no account, or send us a check for the amount that is in the account up to the amount of the bank lien. We have to let the process work. We have a 100% lien with the financial institution and that financial institution is required by the code of Virginia to seize the funds. We give the banks two weeks to collect the funds and a week to remit the funds through their accounts payable process.”

Banks are legally bound to comply, or they could face consequences, Britt said.

Amid answering a flood of phone calls, Britt said some people seek special treatment.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going to get the same treatment whether you’re my neighbor, my relative or my friend – and I’ve lived here my whole life and I have several friends and acquaintances. People want a special exception and I can’t do that. I have to treat everybody the same,” she said.

Social Security, federal disability or similar government funds cannot be seized, she said.

Britt said neither she nor her staff receive any incentives for collections.

“The code does not allow the treasurer to receive a bonus. I get a salary just like every other city employee – there are no bonuses paid out. The only one ever was when City Council gave every city employee a $500 Christmas bonus in 2010 after years without any raises,” Britt said. “I submit budgets every year to the city manager and the CFO. They are dependent on me to collect what I tell them I’m going to collect. Nearly 90% of the people pay willingly; it’s the 10% that won’t pay.”

