City official explains Bristol, Virginia address changes

The changes are the result of the implementation of Next Generation 911 requirements, which requires numbered addresses to be uniform across the city. In many occasions, locations did not even have proper addresses, and Miller said there were several duplicate streets and addresses across the city.

Miller said the only expense to residents that he is aware of is the cost to print an updated driver's license and the cost of new home address numbers. Most addressing can be changed online, with a phone call or in writing, he said.

The cost to replace a license is $20.

If a person can't afford the $20 for an updated license they can simply update the Department of Motor Vehicles with the new address and keep their current license until it renews.

"While we recognize this may create a financial hardship on some people, the address change was necessary for the safety of our residents when they call 911 seeking emergency services," Miller said. "If a license expires within the next year, DMV has recommended waiting to update the address then, although you still have to notify DMV of the change now."

Vehicle registration can be updated online with no fees. The city also noted that people have time to update their personal, financial or health contacts.