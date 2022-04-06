City manager says Bristol Virginia residents should not expect a tax increase in new budget

BRISTOL, Va. – Calling this the most “difficult” budget yet, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads is set to unveil the city’s proposed 2022-23 spending plan despite unknown costs posed by the city landfill.

Despite the unknowns, Eads said residents should not expect any increase in taxes or trash collection fees.

Eads is to present a balanced budget plan to the City Council Thursday during a 6 p.m., called council meeting. The council is expected to set the tax rate at its April 12 meeting and a public hearing on the budget plan is scheduled for April 26. Council votes are planned for May 10 and 24. The fiscal year begins July 1.

This year’s budget process is complicated by a city landfill plagued by emissions issues and widespread public concern over foul odors and related health impacts.

The city has spent $3.3 million thus far attempting to resolve landfill issues and is now awaiting recommendations from a panel of landfill experts convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. That report is expected before month’s end.

“This year has been the most difficult budget process we’ve had in the past five years simply because of the needs of the city. How do we pay for everything that is needed in this city and getting a balanced budget ready to present?” Eads said Wednesday.

Eads acknowledged the landfill poses a great unknown.

“We do have a lot of uncertainties at the landfill, but we also have a lot of certainties. We have budgeted for the certainties and, as the uncertainties pop up throughout the year, we’ll make adjustments to the budget as necessary to handle those situations,” he said.

Mayor Anthony Farnum said the landfill remains his top priority.

“I’m anxious to see what the city staff will recommend we budget for the landfill. There have been a lot of expenses already happened in this past year. We expect more, so planning properly and budgeting for those will be important going forward,” Farnum said.

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city will have to find ways to pay for the landfill.

“We know it potentially is going to be very expensive, but whatever we’re going to have to do at the landfill is going to be needed. So we’ll have to find a way to pay for it,” Osborne said. “It is a big unknown but it’s a bigger unknown if we just leave it sitting and we don’t want those kinds of repercussions. Whatever the panel tells us, we’ll figure out a way to make it work.”

Osborne and Farnum were among council members calling for pay increases, especially for emergency personnel. Both say that remains a priority.

“One thing I’m anxious to see is what city staff will recommend for pay raises, especially for our first responders – police officers and firefighters. That is a need. Our first responders need to be paid more. They take care of us. We need to make sure we take care of them. An increase can definitely help us with recruiting and retaining people,” Farnum said.

Eads was asked about raises but responded by saying, “We have done everything we can to make sure we retain and recruit the best employees for the city.”

While not saying if the budget includes plans for additional personnel, Eads said, “There is always a need to hire additional city staff to provide the services citizens expect from the city.”

He declined to discuss specifics of the transition costs for closing the city jail and shifting prisoners to the Southwest Regional Jail Authority, saying there is a specific projected cost included in the budget.

Farnum, who also mentioned the importance of funding landfill remediation, also brought up fuel costs and potential new revenues.

“The city has to budget for gas prices for our school buses, trash trucks, police cars. We’ll have to make adjustments as prices change,” Farnum said. “It will be hard to tell where it will be in six months or 12 months. I’ll be anxious to see how we’re planning on that.”

The mayor also mentioned the new temporary casino.

“Our new fiscal year begins July 1 and the Bristol [temporary] casino will open July 8. It will be interesting to see how that will be affecting our lodging taxes with hotels and our meals taxes at restaurants across the city,” Farnum said.

Osborne also reiterated his call for providing additional funding for outside agencies.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St., and will be streamed online.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.